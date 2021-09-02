checkAd

Diversified Energy Company Announces Capital Markets Day

Autor: Accesswire
02.09.2021, 13:00  |  24   |   |   

BIRMINGHAM, AL / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2021 / Diversified Energy Company PLC (LSE:DEC)(OTCQX:DECPF) ("Diversified" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will host a Capital Markets Day event at the Four Seasons Hotel in Houston, Texas …

BIRMINGHAM, AL / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2021 / Diversified Energy Company PLC (LSE:DEC)(OTCQX:DECPF) ("Diversified" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will host a Capital Markets Day event at the Four Seasons Hotel in Houston, Texas on Wednesday, October 6, 2021.

The event will begin at 8am local time / 2pm BST and will last approximately 4½ hours. Senior members of the Company's management team will present on a variety of topics that include Diversified's growth and financial strategies, environmental, social and governance (ESG) accomplishments and commitments, and insights into its upstream, midstream and marketing operations.

For interested individuals not able to attend in person, the Company will make available a live audio webcast and will enable remote participation in the Q&A session. To access the audiocast and the event presentation materials, please visit www.div.energy/news-events/ir-calendarevents. The Company will provide access to a replay of the webcast on its website shortly after the event concludes.

For analysts and investors wishing to attend this event in person, including those based outside the United States, please contact Investor Relations at ir@dgoc.com.

Diversified Energy Company PLC 
Teresa Odom
+1 (205) 408 0909
www.div.energy
ir@dgoc.com

Buchanan 
Financial Public Relations
+44 20 7466 5000
Ben Romney
Chris Judd
Jon Krinks
James Husband
dec@buchanan.uk.com

About Diversified Energy Company PLC
Diversified Energy Company PLC is an independent energy company engaged in the production, marketing and transportation of primarily natural gas related to its synergistic US onshore upstream and midstream assets.

SOURCE: Diversified Energy Company PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/662459/Diversified-Energy-Company-Announces ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
18.08.21Diversified Energy Company Announces Enlarged Credit Facility Borrowing Base
Accesswire | Analysen
18.08.21Diversified Energy Company Announces Completion of Tanos Acquisition
Accesswire | Analysen
05.08.21Diversified Energy Company Announces Interim Results
Accesswire | Analysen