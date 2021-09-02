Diversified Energy Company Announces Capital Markets Day

BIRMINGHAM, AL / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2021 / Diversified Energy Company PLC (LSE:DEC)(OTCQX:DECPF) ("Diversified" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will host a Capital Markets Day event at the Four Seasons Hotel in Houston, Texas …

BIRMINGHAM, AL / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2021 / Diversified Energy Company PLC (LSE:DEC)(OTCQX:DECPF) ("Diversified" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will host a Capital Markets Day event at the Four Seasons Hotel in Houston, Texas on Wednesday, October 6, 2021. The event will begin at 8am local time / 2pm BST and will last approximately 4½ hours. Senior members of the Company's management team will present on a variety of topics that include Diversified's growth and financial strategies, environmental, social and governance (ESG) accomplishments and commitments, and insights into its upstream, midstream and marketing operations.