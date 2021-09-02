Wolfden Provides an Exploration and Project Development Update

Drilling to Commence on Silver Projects in New BrunswickTHUNDER BAY, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2021 / Wolfden Resources Corporation (TSXV:WLF) ("Wolfden" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its exploration and project …

"With drilling about to commence on our exciting Silver projects in both Maine and New Brunswick, and announcements with respect to updated mineral resource estimates for its Pickett Mt. Project in Maine and two nickel sulphide projects in Manitoba, the fall is shaping up to be busy time for the company and its expected news flow," stated Ron Little, President and CEO for Wolfden. "We are also pleased with the recent filing of an updated rezoning document for the Pickett Mt. Project. The additional study work during H1 2021 and changes to the conceptual mining and processing layouts would result in one of the most modern and environmentally friendly polymetallic mining operations in North America and reinforces the technical merits and financial capacity of the project. We look forward to proceeding with the rezoning process and the goal of a possible conclusion in H1 2022."

Pickett Mt. Project - Maine

The Company is pleased to report that it has filed an updated application document with the Land Use Planning Commission of Maine (LUPC) to rezone a 646 acre portion of its 7,145 acre property in Northern Maine, to allow for the development of an underground mining and processing operation. The updated document includes several new independent studies related to water management, soil conditions, dry stack tailings management, socioeconomics, wildlife protection, and a site alternatives analysis, amongst others, that reinforce the merits of the project. The document has also been re-organized from its original form, at the request and input from the LUPC, so that the information is easier to follow for all readers. The Company hopes that after review and commentary from the public and the LUPC, a public meeting will be held in Q4 2021 or Q1 2022 to further advance the petition towards a decision.

The Company is waiting on the results of hole 24, that exhibited multiple sulphide-rich intervals that appear to correlate with the FWZ located below the East Lens of the Deposit. These results are required before Wolfden can finalize an update to the resource model and update the mineral resource statement. Results and completion of the resource update is expected in September.

Increased amounts of sediment-hosted stringer to semi-massive mineralization was intersected approximately 500 meters north of the East Lens and 125 metres west of hole, PX-001, which had intersected 200 metres of stringer-type base metal mineralization (Wolfden News Release, Jan. 13, 2020). Assays are pending for holes 25 and 26 in this area. Downhole electromagnetic surveys, with a goal of locating massive sulphide mineralization, are planned down holes 24 to 26.

Big Silver Project - Maine