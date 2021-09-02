CIBT Featured in the Globe and Mail Newspaper

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2021 / CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSX:MBA)(OTCQX:MBAIF) ("CIBT" or the "Company") reports that one of its flagship projects, GEC Education Mega Center® in Surrey, British Columbia, has been featured in "The …

To view the article, please visit the Globe and Mail website at:

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2021 / CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSX:MBA)(OTCQX:MBAIF) (" CIBT " or the " Company ") reports that one of its flagship projects, GEC Education Mega Center® in Surrey, British Columbia, has been featured in "The Globe and Mail" in an article titled "In Vancouver, ‘mega' education centre sets the grade".

https://www.theglobeandmail.com/business/industry-news/property-report ...

About CIBT Education Group:

CIBT is one of Canada's largest education services and academic real estate companies. With a global presence since 1994, CIBT employs nearly 600 staff at 45 business locations and operates a global network of 2,500 recruitment agents. In 2020, the group provided education, student recruitments and accommodation services to over 11,000 students. Its real estate portfolio, including operating assets and development budget, exceeds $1.5 billion.

CIBT's education subsidiaries include Sprott Shaw College (established in 1903), Sprott Shaw Language College, Vancouver International College Career Campus, CIBT School of Business and Global Education Alliance. These subsidiaries offer over 150 accredited educational programs in healthcare, business, e-commerce, cyber-security, hotel management, language training and recruitment services at 29 locations in Canada and abroad.

CIBT's real estate subsidiary, Global Education City Holdings Inc. ("Global Holdings"), develops and manages academic assets such as student-centric rental apartments, corporate housing, hotel and education super-centres. Since 2015, Global Holdings has provided B2B accommodation service to 90 schools in Metro Vancouver and B2C direct registration of 6,000 students from 71 countries. The GEC® branded portfolio comprises 10 projects, 15 buildings spanning nearly 1.5 million square feet, including operational, under-construction and development properties.

CIBT also owns Irix Design Group Inc. ("Irix Design"). Irix Design is a leading design and advertising company that services over one hundred corporate clients, including CIBT. Visit us online at www.cibt.net .

Toby Chu

Chairman, President & CEO

CIBT Education Group Inc.

Investor Relations Contact: 1-604-871-9909 extension 318 or | Email: info@cibt.net

SOURCE: CIBT Education Group Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com: