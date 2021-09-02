checkAd

CIBT Featured in the Globe and Mail Newspaper

Autor: Accesswire
02.09.2021, 13:00  |  17   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2021 / CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSX:MBA)(OTCQX:MBAIF) ("CIBT" or the "Company") reports that one of its flagship projects, GEC Education Mega Center® in Surrey, British Columbia, has been featured in "The …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2021 / CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSX:MBA)(OTCQX:MBAIF) ("CIBT" or the "Company") reports that one of its flagship projects, GEC Education Mega Center® in Surrey, British Columbia, has been featured in "The Globe and Mail" in an article titled "In Vancouver, ‘mega' education centre sets the grade".

To view the article, please visit the Globe and Mail website at:

https://www.theglobeandmail.com/business/industry-news/property-report ...

About CIBT Education Group:

CIBT is one of Canada's largest education services and academic real estate companies. With a global presence since 1994, CIBT employs nearly 600 staff at 45 business locations and operates a global network of 2,500 recruitment agents. In 2020, the group provided education, student recruitments and accommodation services to over 11,000 students. Its real estate portfolio, including operating assets and development budget, exceeds $1.5 billion.

CIBT's education subsidiaries include Sprott Shaw College (established in 1903), Sprott Shaw Language College, Vancouver International College Career Campus, CIBT School of Business and Global Education Alliance. These subsidiaries offer over 150 accredited educational programs in healthcare, business, e-commerce, cyber-security, hotel management, language training and recruitment services at 29 locations in Canada and abroad.

CIBT's real estate subsidiary, Global Education City Holdings Inc. ("Global Holdings"), develops and manages academic assets such as student-centric rental apartments, corporate housing, hotel and education super-centres. Since 2015, Global Holdings has provided B2B accommodation service to 90 schools in Metro Vancouver and B2C direct registration of 6,000 students from 71 countries. The GEC® branded portfolio comprises 10 projects, 15 buildings spanning nearly 1.5 million square feet, including operational, under-construction and development properties.

CIBT also owns Irix Design Group Inc. ("Irix Design"). Irix Design is a leading design and advertising company that services over one hundred corporate clients, including CIBT. Visit us online at www.cibt.net.

Toby Chu
Chairman, President & CEO
CIBT Education Group Inc.
Investor Relations Contact: 1-604-871-9909 extension 318 or | Email: info@cibt.net

SOURCE: CIBT Education Group Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/662490/CIBT-Featured-in-the-Globe-and-Mail- ...

CIBT Education Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CIBT Featured in the Globe and Mail Newspaper VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2021 / CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSX:MBA)(OTCQX:MBAIF) ("CIBT" or the "Company") reports that one of its flagship projects, GEC Education Mega Center® in Surrey, British Columbia, has been featured in "The …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Victory Provides Updates on Potential for Larger System with Loner Property, Additional Claims ...
Job Recovery and Growth in NY Accelerated by State Stox - a Newly Launched Trading Venue to Focus ...
Murchison Confirms Multiple Highly-Prospective Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Targets at Its 100%-Owned HPM ...
Magellan Diagnostics, Inc. Expands Voluntary Recall of LeadCare Test Kits
GlobeX Data Ltd. Announced Final Number of CAD 6.3 Million (USD 5.0 million) in Oversubscribed ...
Nuinsco Announces Seventh Intersection of More than 100m of Continuous Critical Elements & ...
Voicemod is Bringing Voice Avatars and Real-Time Engagement to the Metaverse - Official Partner ...
Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) Announces the Appointment of Ping Fu, Former CEO of Geomagic, ...
Core Assets Completes VTEM Survey and Mobilizes Phase Two Exploration at the Blue Property, Atlin, ...
Aquarius Surgical Technologies Provides Year End and Q1 Results
Titel
EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative ...
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
Petroteq Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Order
REPEAT - HIVE Blockchain Achieves 1 Exahash in Bitcoin Mining
AMPD Ventures Inc. Announces Establishment of European Subsidiary, Engages With Equinix, Inc. for ...
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Strategic Additions to ...
MorphoSys and Incyte Announce the European Commission Approval of Minjuvi(R) (tafasitamab) in ...
United Lithium Corp. Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Order
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Reports Q2 2021 Results and Operations Update
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative ...
EV Biologics NFT Dividend Information
Support.com Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
Cielo Announces the Closing of the Purchase of the Fort Saskatchewan Industrial Site and CDN$12m ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
01.09.21CIBT Comments on the Current State of Richmond Atmosphere Project
Accesswire | Analysen