Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Present at the 19th Annual Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCPH) today announced that Steve Hoerter, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the 19th Annual Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference on September 9, 2021 at 2:45 PM ET. The conference will be held in a virtual meeting format.

A live webcast of the event will be available on the “Events and Presentations” page in the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at https://investors.deciphera.com/events-presentations. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company’s website for 90 days following the presentation.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing important new medicines to improve the lives of people with cancer. We are leveraging our proprietary switch-control kinase inhibitor platform and deep expertise in kinase biology to develop a broad portfolio of innovative medicines. In addition to advancing multiple product candidates from our platform in clinical studies, QINLOCK is Deciphera’s FDA-approved switch-control kinase inhibitor for the treatment of fourth-line gastrointestinal stromal tumor (GIST). QINLOCK is also approved for fourth-line GIST in Australia, Canada, China, and Hong Kong. For more information, visit www.deciphera.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter (@Deciphera).

