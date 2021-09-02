Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Present at the 19th Annual Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCPH) today announced that Steve Hoerter, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the 19th Annual Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference on September 9, 2021 at 2:45 PM ET. The conference will be held in a virtual meeting format.

A live webcast of the event will be available on the “Events and Presentations” page in the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at https://investors.deciphera.com/events-presentations. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company’s website for 90 days following the presentation.