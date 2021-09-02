Patterson Companies Reports Fiscal 2022 First-Quarter Operating Results

Reported net income attributable to Patterson Companies, Inc. for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 was $34.0 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, compared to $24.4 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, in the first quarter of fiscal 2021. Adjusted net income 1 attributable to Patterson Companies, Inc., which excludes gains on investments, inventory donation charges, deal amortization, legal reserves and integration and business restructuring expenses, totaled $42.1 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2022, or $0.43 per diluted share, compared to $31.5 million in the same quarter of fiscal 2021, or $0.33 per diluted share. The 33.8 percent year-over-year increase in adjusted net income attributable to Patterson Companies, Inc. is primarily due to the strong revenue growth and effective sales execution across both business segments and all product categories.

Patterson Companies, Inc. (Nasdaq: PDCO) today reported consolidated net sales of $1.61 billion (see attached Sales Summary for further details) in its fiscal first quarter ended July 31, 2021, an increase of 29.6 percent compared to the same period last year. Sales in the first quarter 2022 reflect an extra week of sales results versus the prior year. Internal sales, which are adjusted for the effects of currency translation, changes in product selling relationships, contributions from recent acquisitions and the extra week of selling results in the first quarter of fiscal 2022, increased 21.1 percent over prior year.

“Our fiscal first quarter results reflect the continued momentum we are building across our Dental and Animal Health businesses and Patterson’s position of strength in the market,” said Mark Walchirk, President and CEO of Patterson Companies. “Our ongoing focus on deepening our value proposition to serve our customers delivered strong top line growth in both segments during the first quarter compared to the prior year and the pre-pandemic period two years ago. This strong performance drove a 30 percent increase in our adjusted earnings per share over the prior year.

“Given our strong start to fiscal 2022, we are raising the lower end of our adjusted EPS guidance range to reflect our continued momentum and confidence for the remainder of the year. We remain focused on leveraging the combined strength of our team, our strategy and the essential role we serve for our customers to continue driving long-term growth and shareholder value.”

Patterson Dental

Reported net sales in our Dental segment for the first quarter of fiscal 2022, which represented approximately 38 percent of total company sales, were $606.9 million compared to $430.3 million in the first quarter of last year. Internal sales growth was driven by strong performance across consumables, equipment and value-added services. Internal sales increased 29.7 percent compared to the fiscal 2021 first quarter, including 34.4 percent growth in consumables and 27.8 percent growth in equipment and software. Compared to the pre-pandemic period of the first quarter of fiscal 2020, internal sales increased 11.6 percent, including 13.7 percent growth in consumables and 15.1 percent growth in equipment and software.

Patterson Animal Health

Reported net sales in our Animal Health segment for the first quarter of fiscal 2022, which comprised approximately 62 percent of the company’s total sales, were $1.0 billion compared to $812.2 million in the first quarter of last year. Internal sales growth was driven by continued strong performance in companion animal and faster than expected recovery in production animal. Internal sales for the segment increased 16.5 percent from the fiscal 2021 first quarter, including 15.7 percent growth in consumables and 49.5 percent growth in equipment and software. Compared to the pre-pandemic period of the first quarter of fiscal 2020, internal sales increased 16.2 percent, including 15.7 percent growth in consumables and 45.6 percent growth in equipment and software.

Balance Sheet and Capital Allocation

During the first quarter of fiscal 2022, Patterson Companies used $313.4 million of cash from operating activities and collected deferred purchase price receivables of $315.2 million, generating $1.8 million in cash, compared to a use of cash of $90.3 million during the first quarter of fiscal 2021. Free cash flow1 (see definition below and attached free cash flow table) during the first quarter of fiscal 2022 improved by $90.9 million compared to the fiscal 2021 period due to increased collection of deferred purchase price receivables and a decreased level of working capital during fiscal 2022.

In the first quarter of fiscal 2022, Patterson Companies declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per share and returned $25.1 million in cash dividends to shareholders.

Additional Items

During the first quarter of fiscal 2022, Patterson sold a portion of its investment in Vetsource, a commercial partner and leading home delivery provider for veterinarians, with a carrying value of $25.8 million for $56.8 million. Patterson also recorded a pre-tax non-cash gain of $56.8 million to reflect an increase in the carrying value of the remaining portion of this investment.

Patterson also committed to donate certain personal protective equipment (“PPE”) to charitable organizations to assist with COVID-19 recovery efforts. As a result, during the first quarter of fiscal 2022, Patterson recorded a pre-tax charge of $49.2 million to cost of sales primarily within the Dental segment. These charges are driven by the intent of management to not sell this inventory, and instead direct it to charitable organizations.

As disclosed in a Form 8-K from earlier this week, on August 27, 2021, Patterson signed a memorandum of understanding to settle the Plymouth securities litigation. Under the terms of the settlement, Patterson will pay $63 million to resolve the case. Although we have agreed to settle this matter, we expressly deny the allegations of the complaint and all liability. Our insurers have consented to the settlement and are expected to contribute an aggregate of $35 million to fund the settlement and to reimburse us for certain costs and expenses of the litigation. The settlement is subject to court approval of a stipulation of settlement to be drafted by the parties.

Fiscal 2022 Guidance

Patterson Companies today updated its fiscal 2022 earnings guidance, which is provided on both a GAAP and non-GAAP adjusted1 basis:

GAAP earnings are expected to be in the range of $1.64 to $1.74 per diluted share, compared to our prior guidance of $1.61 to $1.76 per diluted share.

Non-GAAP adjusted earnings 1 are expected to be in the range of $1.95 to $2.05 per diluted share, compared to our prior guidance of $1.90 to $2.05 per diluted share.

are expected to be in the range of $1.95 to $2.05 per diluted share, compared to our prior guidance of $1.90 to $2.05 per diluted share. Our non-GAAP adjusted earnings1 guidance excludes the after-tax impact of:

- Gains on investments of approximately $65.4 million ($0.67 per diluted share).

- Inventory donation charges of approximately $36.9 million ($0.38 per diluted share).

- Deal amortization expenses of approximately $29.4 million ($0.30 per diluted share).

- Legal reserves of approximately $27.5 million ($0.28 per diluted share).

- Integration and business restructuring expenses of approximately $1.8 million ($0.02 per diluted share).

Our guidance is for current operations as well as completed or previously announced acquisitions and does not include the impact of potential future acquisitions, dispositions or similar transactions, if any, or impairments and material restructurings beyond those previously publicly disclosed. Our guidance assumes North American and international market conditions will not revert back to the pandemic environment of early fiscal 2021.

1Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Measures table appearing behind the accompanying financial information is provided to adjust reported GAAP measures, namely operating (loss) income, other income (expense), net, income before taxes, income tax expense, net income, net income attributable to Patterson Companies, Inc. and diluted earnings per share attributable to Patterson Companies, Inc., for the impact of gains on investments, inventory donation charges, deal amortization, legal reserves and integration and business restructuring expenses along with the related tax effects of these items.

The term “free cash flow” used in this release is defined as net cash used in operating activities less capital expenditures less the one-time benefit from the initiation of our trade accounts receivables facilities plus the collection of deferred purchase price receivables.

In addition, the term “internal sales” used in this release represents net sales adjusted to exclude the impact of foreign currency, changes in product selling relationships, contributions from recent acquisitions and the extra week of selling results in the first quarter of fiscal 2022. Foreign currency impact represents the difference in results that is attributable to fluctuations in currency exchange rates the company uses to convert results for all foreign entities where the functional currency is not the U.S. dollar. The company calculates the impact as the difference between the current period results translated using the current period currency exchange rates and using the comparable prior period's currency exchange rates. The company believes the disclosure of net sales changes in constant currency provides useful supplementary information to investors in light of significant fluctuations in currency rates.

Management believes that these non-GAAP measures may provide a helpful representation of the company's first-quarter performance and enable comparison of financial results between periods where certain items may vary independent of business performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are presented solely for informational and comparative purposes and should not be regarded as a replacement for corresponding, similarly captioned, GAAP measures.

PATTERSON COMPANIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended July 31, 2021 July 25, 2020 Net sales $ 1,614,876 $ 1,245,837 Gross profit 277,802 253,816 Operating expenses 317,331 215,944 Operating (loss) income (39,529 ) 37,872 Other income (expense): Gains on investments 87,827 — Other income, net 1,423 2,034 Interest expense (5,195 ) (6,691 ) Income before taxes 44,526 33,215 Income tax expense 10,724 9,013 Net income 33,802 24,202 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (194 ) (205 ) Net income attributable to Patterson Companies, Inc. $ 33,996 $ 24,407 Earnings per share attributable to Patterson Companies, Inc.: Basic $ 0.35 $ 0.26 Diluted $ 0.35 $ 0.25 Weighted average shares: Basic 96,864 95,189 Diluted 98,255 95,843 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.26 $ 0.26

PATTERSON COMPANIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (Unaudited) July 31, 2021 April 24, 2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 136,930 $ 143,244 Receivables, net 373,533 449,235 Inventory 770,366 736,778 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 330,655 286,672 Total current assets 1,611,484 1,615,929 Property and equipment, net 216,397 219,438 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 78,310 77,217 Goodwill and identifiable intangibles, net 425,379 419,576 Long-term receivables, net and other 419,279 419,351 Total assets $ 2,750,849 $ 2,751,511 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 593,091 $ 609,264 Other accrued liabilities 299,655 294,400 Operating lease liabilities 32,388 32,252 Current maturities of long-term debt 100,750 100,750 Borrowings on revolving credit 42,000 53,000 Total current liabilities 1,067,884 1,089,666 Long-term debt 487,818 487,545 Non-current operating lease liabilities 48,719 48,318 Other non-current liabilities 165,823 161,311 Total liabilities 1,770,244 1,786,840 Stockholders' equity 980,605 964,671 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,750,849 $ 2,751,511

PATTERSON COMPANIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended July 31, 2021 July 25, 2020 Operating activities: Net income $ 33,802 $ 24,202 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 20,518 19,867 Gains on investments (87,827 ) — Non-cash employee compensation 7,839 9,583 Non-cash losses (gains) and other, net 3,385 503 Change in assets and liabilities: Receivables (206,199 ) (153,113 ) Inventory (30,750 ) 118,630 Accounts payable (15,974 ) (317,032 ) Accrued liabilities 208 48,521 Other changes from operating activities, net (38,423 ) 19,031 Net cash used in operating activities (313,421 ) (229,808 ) Investing activities: Additions to property and equipment (7,717 ) (6,439 ) Collection of deferred purchase price receivables 315,217 139,466 Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (19,793 ) — Sale of investments 57,245 396 Net cash provided by investing activities 344,952 133,423 Financing activities: Dividends paid (25,138 ) — (Payment) draw on revolving credit (11,000 ) 136,000 Other financing activities (1,897 ) (722 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (38,035 ) 135,278 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 190 2,724 Net change in cash and cash equivalents (6,314 ) 41,617 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 143,244 77,944 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 136,930 $ 119,561

PATTERSON COMPANIES, INC. SALES SUMMARY (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) July 31, 2021 July 25, 20201 Total Sales Growth Foreign Exchange Impact 53rd Week Other 2 Internal Sales Growth Three Months Ended Consolidated net sales Consumable $ 1,341,674 $ 1,044,981 28.4 % 2.7 % 9.3 % (3.9 )% 20.3 % Equipment and software 183,452 129,431 41.7 1.8 9.4 — 30.5 Value-added services and other 89,750 71,425 25.7 1.8 6.7 (0.1 ) 17.3 Total $ 1,614,876 $ 1,245,837 29.6 % 2.6 % 9.2 % (3.3 )% 21.1 % Dental Consumable $ 376,576 $ 256,603 46.8 % 1.7 % 10.7 % — % 34.4 % Equipment and software 156,966 113,017 38.9 2.1 9.0 — 27.8 Value-added services and other 73,325 60,675 20.8 0.7 6.6 — 13.5 Total $ 606,867 $ 430,295 41.0 % 1.6 % 9.7 % — % 29.7 % Animal Health Consumable $ 965,098 $ 788,378 22.4 % 3.1 % 8.8 % (5.2 )% 15.7 % Equipment and software 26,486 16,414 61.4 — 11.9 — 49.5 Value-added services and other 11,206 7,361 52.2 11.7 11.2 (0.9 ) 30.2 Total $ 1,002,790 $ 812,153 23.5 % 3.1 % 8.9 % (5.0 )% 16.5 % Corporate Value-added services and other $ 5,219 $ 3,389 54.0 % — % — % — % 54.0 % Total $ 5,219 $ 3,389 54.0 % — % — % — % 54.0 %

1 Certain sales were reclassified between categories to conform to the current period presentation.

2 Sales of certain products previously recognized on a gross basis were recognized on a net basis during the three months ended July 31, 2021. Other represents the impact of this change in revenue recognition, as well as the impact of an acquisition on sales during the three months ended July 31, 2021.

PATTERSON COMPANIES, INC. OPERATING (LOSS) INCOME BY SEGMENT (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended July 31, 2021 July 25, 2020 Operating (loss) income Dental $ (1,086 ) $ 37,769 Animal Health 23,805 17,399 Corporate (62,248 ) (17,296 ) Total $ (39,529 ) $ 37,872

PATTERSON COMPANIES, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) For the three months ended July 31, 2021 GAAP Deal amortization Integration and business restructuring expenses Legal reserves Inventory donation charges Gains on investments Non-GAAP Operating (loss) income $ (39,529 ) $ 9,541 $ 2,382 $ 36,000 $ 49,194 $ — $ 57,588 Other income (expense), net 84,055 — — — — (87,827 ) (3,772 ) Income before taxes 44,526 9,541 2,382 36,000 49,194 (87,827 ) 53,816 Income tax expense 10,724 2,237 595 8,460 12,308 (22,396 ) 11,928 Net income 33,802 7,304 1,787 27,540 36,886 (65,431 ) 41,888 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (194 ) — — — — — (194 ) Net income attributable to Patterson Companies, Inc. $ 33,996 $ 7,304 $ 1,787 $ 27,540 $ 36,886 $ (65,431 ) $ 42,082 Diluted earnings per share attributable to Patterson Companies, Inc.* $ 0.35 $ 0.07 $ 0.02 $ 0.28 $ 0.38 $ (0.67 ) $ 0.43 Operating (loss) income as a % of sales (2.4 )% 3.6 % Effective tax rate 24.1 % 22.2 % For the three months ended July 25, 2020 GAAP Deal amortization Integration and business restructuring expenses Legal reserves Inventory donation charges Gains on investments Non-GAAP Operating (loss) income $ 37,872 $ 9,253 $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 47,125 Other income (expense), net (4,657 ) — — — — — (4,657 ) Income before taxes 33,215 9,253 — — — — 42,468 Income tax expense 9,013 2,201 — — — — 11,214 Net income 24,202 7,052 — — — — 31,254 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (205 ) — — — — — (205 ) Net income attributable to Patterson Companies, Inc. $ 24,407 $ 7,052 $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 31,459 Diluted earnings per share attributable to Patterson Companies, Inc.* $ 0.25 $ 0.07 $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 0.33 Operating (loss) income as a % of sales 3.0 % 3.8 % Effective tax rate 27.1 % 26.4 % * May not sum due to rounding

PATTERSON COMPANIES, INC. FREE CASH FLOW (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended July 31, 2021 July 25, 2020 Net cash used in operating activities $ (313,421 ) $ (229,808 ) Additions to property and equipment (7,717 ) (6,439 ) Collection of deferred purchase price receivables 315,217 139,466 Free cash flow $ (5,921 ) $ (96,781 )

