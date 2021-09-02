First American Data & Analytics Executive Bill Rice Named a 2021 HousingWire Insider Award Winner

“Bill’s keen insight, vast experience developing data solutions and his knowledge of data content has made him a trusted resource for customers. He relishes the opportunity to work directly with customers and prospects to help them optimize the value of First American’s industry-leading datasets,” said Robert Karraa, president of First American Data & Analytics. “Bill’s expertise is an important differentiator for us and contributes to the superior level of customer service First American offers.”

First American Data & Analytics , a division of First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF) and a leading global provider of property and ownership data and advanced analytic solutions, announced today that Bill Rice, vice president of data acquisition and fulfillment, was named among the winners of HousingWire’s 2021 HW Insider awards, which recognizes 100 operational executives in housing who are driving their companies and clients forward. The 2021 HW Insiders were chosen by HousingWire’s selection committee based on their vital and dynamic contributions to their companies and the industry as a whole.

Rice was recognized for his integral role in building the mortgage industry’s largest, most comprehensive property and ownership characteristic datasets, and for his leadership of First American’s data-as-a-service (DaaS) initiative that helped produce a data distribution system unmatched in the marketplace. Rice led the drive to make First American’s data assets available through cloud delivery channels, such as the Snowflake Data Marketplace, reducing the time, cost and overall effort of data acquisition. This effort also enables clients, particularly PropTech companies, to consume and work with First American’s data where they work – in the cloud.

“The winners of our Insiders award are an incredible group of doers that we're proud to recognize for their essential contributions to their companies and the larger mortgage and real estate ecosystem,” said Sarah Wheeler, editor-in-chief of HousingWire. “Everyone on this year's list is a crucial part of their company's success and we're honored to give them the spotlight.”

About First American Data & Analytics

First American Data & Analytics, a division of First American Financial Corporation, is a national provider of property-centric information, risk management and valuation solutions. First American maintains and curates the industry’s largest property and ownership dataset that includes more than 7 billion document images. Its major platforms and products include: DataTree, FraudGuard, RegsData, TaxSource and ACI. Find out more about how First American Data & Analytics powers the real estate, mortgage and title settlement services industries with advanced decisioning solutions at www.FirstAmDNA.com.

About First American

First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF) is a leading provider of title insurance, settlement services and risk solutions for real estate transactions that traces its heritage back to 1889. First American also provides title plant management services; title and other real property records and images; valuation products and services; home warranty products; banking, trust and wealth management services; and other related products and services. With total revenue of $7.1 billion in 2020, the company offers its products and services directly and through its agents throughout the United States and abroad. In 2021, First American was named to the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For list for the sixth consecutive year. More information about the company can be found at www.firstam.com.

