checkAd

First American Data & Analytics Executive Bill Rice Named a 2021 HousingWire Insider Award Winner

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.09.2021, 13:00  |  16   |   |   

First American Data & Analytics, a division of First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF) and a leading global provider of property and ownership data and advanced analytic solutions, announced today that Bill Rice, vice president of data acquisition and fulfillment, was named among the winners of HousingWire’s 2021 HW Insider awards, which recognizes 100 operational executives in housing who are driving their companies and clients forward. The 2021 HW Insiders were chosen by HousingWire’s selection committee based on their vital and dynamic contributions to their companies and the industry as a whole.

“Bill’s keen insight, vast experience developing data solutions and his knowledge of data content has made him a trusted resource for customers. He relishes the opportunity to work directly with customers and prospects to help them optimize the value of First American’s industry-leading datasets,” said Robert Karraa, president of First American Data & Analytics. “Bill’s expertise is an important differentiator for us and contributes to the superior level of customer service First American offers.”

Rice was recognized for his integral role in building the mortgage industry’s largest, most comprehensive property and ownership characteristic datasets, and for his leadership of First American’s data-as-a-service (DaaS) initiative that helped produce a data distribution system unmatched in the marketplace. Rice led the drive to make First American’s data assets available through cloud delivery channels, such as the Snowflake Data Marketplace, reducing the time, cost and overall effort of data acquisition. This effort also enables clients, particularly PropTech companies, to consume and work with First American’s data where they work – in the cloud.

“The winners of our Insiders award are an incredible group of doers that we're proud to recognize for their essential contributions to their companies and the larger mortgage and real estate ecosystem,” said Sarah Wheeler, editor-in-chief of HousingWire. “Everyone on this year's list is a crucial part of their company's success and we're honored to give them the spotlight.”

About First American Data & Analytics

First American Data & Analytics, a division of First American Financial Corporation, is a national provider of property-centric information, risk management and valuation solutions. First American maintains and curates the industry’s largest property and ownership dataset that includes more than 7 billion document images. Its major platforms and products include: DataTree, FraudGuard, RegsData, TaxSource and ACI. Find out more about how First American Data & Analytics powers the real estate, mortgage and title settlement services industries with advanced decisioning solutions at www.FirstAmDNA.com.

About First American

First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF) is a leading provider of title insurance, settlement services and risk solutions for real estate transactions that traces its heritage back to 1889. First American also provides title plant management services; title and other real property records and images; valuation products and services; home warranty products; banking, trust and wealth management services; and other related products and services. With total revenue of $7.1 billion in 2020, the company offers its products and services directly and through its agents throughout the United States and abroad. In 2021, First American was named to the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For list for the sixth consecutive year. More information about the company can be found at www.firstam.com.

First American Financial Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

First American Data & Analytics Executive Bill Rice Named a 2021 HousingWire Insider Award Winner First American Data & Analytics, a division of First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF) and a leading global provider of property and ownership data and advanced analytic solutions, announced today that Bill Rice, vice president of data …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
C3 AI Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results
ImmunityBio Announces Oral Presentation of Phase 2/3 Clinical Trial Results of Patients with ...
Moderna Announces Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA for Its COVID-19 Vaccine Booster
Amazon Announces Career Day 2021—America’s Biggest Recruiting Event, with Over 40,000 Corporate ...
Rimini Street Extends Its Award-Winning Support, Application Management, Security and Migration ...
U.S. FDA Grants BRUKINSA (Zanubrutinib) Approval in Waldenström’s Macroglobulinemia
TortoiseEcofin Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and Asset Coverage Ratio Updates as of ...
HyreCar Inc. Reminder: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed ...
Revance Announces Publication of Results on Static Glabellar Lines With Repeated Treatment of ...
Medical Properties Trust and Macquarie Infrastructure Partners V Enter Partnership for Eight ...
Titel
Tilray Chairman and CEO, Irwin D. Simon, Sends Shareholder Letter Mapping out $4B Revenue Plan
TD SYNNEX Announces Board of Directors
CASSAVA SCIENCES ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Cassava Sciences on Behalf of Cassava Sciences ...
American Water’s Valoria Armstrong Named by Philadelphia Business Journal as a Diversity Leader ...
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
C3 AI Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results
Regions Financial Corp. Scheduled to Participate in Barclays Global Financial Services Conference
Cazoo to Begin Trading on NYSE Today Under the Symbol “CZOO”
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Continues Investigation of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) on Behalf ...
Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Corporate ...
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
Lattice Semiconductor to Present at KeyBanc Capital Markets' 2021 Technology Leadership Conference
CBRE Group, Inc. to Present at the UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
01.09.21First American Named One of PEOPLE Magazine’s 2021 Companies That Care
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.08.21House Prices Over 40 Percent More Affordable Than Housing Boom Peak, According to First American Real House Price Index
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
24.08.21 First American Financial Corporation Announces 11 Percent Increase to Quarterly Cash Dividend
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.08.21“Delta Dip” Boosts Market Potential, According to First American Potential Home Sales Model
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
12.08.21First American Docutech Integrates with SimpleNexus to Enable Borrowers to eSign Mortgage Documents
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
09.08.21First American Title Opens Clear2Go Automated Title Decision Engine to Title Agents
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten