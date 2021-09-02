Repare Therapeutics to Participate at the 19th Annual Morgan Stanley Virtual Global Healthcare Conference

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (“Repare” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: RPTX), a leading clinical-stage precision oncology company enabled by its proprietary synthetic lethality approach to the discovery and development of novel therapeutics, today announced that members of its senior management team will participate in a fireside chat at the 19th Annual Morgan Stanley Virtual Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, September 9 at 2:45 p.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed in the Investor section of the Company’s website at https://ir.reparerx.com/news-and-events/events. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company’s website for 30 days.