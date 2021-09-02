checkAd

Kezar Life Sciences to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.09.2021, 13:00  |  20   |   |   

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: KZR), a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing breakthrough treatments for immune-mediated and oncologic disorders, today announced members of the executive team will participate in the following upcoming virtual investor conferences:

Wells Fargo Virtual Healthcare Conference
 Thursday, September 9, 2021, 4:00 PM ET
Presenter: John Fowler, Chief Executive Officer, and Noreen Roth Henig, M.D., Chief Medical Officer

H. C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
 Monday, September 13, 2021, 7:00 AM ET
Presenter: John Fowler, Chief Executive Officer

A webcast of both presentations may be accessed at the “Events & Presentations” section of Kezar’s website at https://www.kezarlifesciences.com/investors/news-events/ir-calendar. Kezar Life Sciences will maintain an archived replay of the webcasts on its website for 90 days after the conferences.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing breakthrough treatments for immune-mediated and oncologic disorders. The company is pioneering first-in-class, small-molecule therapies that harness master regulators of cellular function to inhibit multiple drivers of disease via single, powerful targets. KZR-616, its lead development candidate, is a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor being evaluated in Phase 2 clinical trials in lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis and polymyositis. Additionally, KZR-261, is the first anti-cancer clinical candidate from the company’s platform targeting the Sec61 translocon and the protein secretion pathway. An IND submission for KZR-261 in solid tumors was filed in August 2021, and Kezar plans to initiate an open-label dose-escalation Phase 1 clinical trial of KZR-261 to assess safety, tolerability and preliminary tumor activity in solid tumors. For more information, visit www.kezarlifesciences.com.

Disclaimer

