Ocuphire Pharma Presenting at Four Conferences in September

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: OCUP), a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of refractive and retinal eye disorders, today announced that Mina Sooch, President and Chief Executive Officer will be presenting corporate overviews at the Euro Forums 2021 Virtual Retina Forum on Wednesday, September 8 as well as participating in 1X1 investor meetings at the HC Wainwright Virtual 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference on Monday, September 13 at 7:00am EDT, the Oppenheimer Virtual Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & Med Tech Summit on Tuesday, September 21 at 11:35am EDT, and the Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, September 28 at 10:00am EDT.

Title: Ocuphire Pharma (OCUP) Date: Wednesday, September 8, 2021 Presenter: Mina Sooch, CEO Conference Link: https://www.ophthalmology-futures.com/registration/ HC Wainwright Virtual 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference – September 13-15, 2021

Title: Ocuphire Pharma (OCUP) Company Presentation Date: Monday, September 13, 2021 Time: Available after 7:00 AM EDT and 1X1 Meetings Presenter: Mina Sooch, CEO Oppenheimer Virtual Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & Med Tech Summit – September 20-23, 2021 Title: Ocuphire Pharma (OCUP) Company Presentation Date: Tuesday, September 21, 2021 Time: 11:35 AM EDT and 1X1 Meetings Presenter: Mina Sooch, CEO Webcast Link: https://wsw.com/webcast/oppenheimer16/ocup/2797541 Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference – September 27-30, 2021 Title: Ocuphire Pharma (OCUP) Date: Tuesday, September 28, 2021 Time: 10:00 AM EDT and 1X1 Meetings Presenter: Mina Sooch, CEO

If you are interested in arranging a 1X1 meeting request or listening live or to a replay of the company fireside chats with the biotech research analyst, please contact your bank conference representative or ir@ocuphire.com . For more details, please see the Investors and Events section of Ocuphire’s corporate website.