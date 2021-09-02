AC Immune to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences in September

checkAd

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AC Immune SA (NASDAQ: ACIU), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering precision medicine for neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that company management will participate in the following upcoming virtual investor conferences:

Citi’s 16th Annual BioPharma Virtual Conference
One-on-one meetings – Wednesday, September 8, 2021

Morgan Stanley’s 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
One-on-one meetings – Friday, September 10, 2021

H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
Corporate presentation – On-demand starting on September 13, 2021
One-on-one meetings – Wednesday, September 15, 2021

During the conferences, Prof. Andrea Pfeifer, CEO, AC Immune SA, will discuss the Company’s corporate strategy and precision medicine approach, while highlighting its clinical-stage vaccine programs targeting phospho-Tau, Abeta, and alpha-synuclein in neurodegenerative diseases as well as the recent top-line data from Lauriet Phase 2 trial evaluating semorinemab in mild-to-moderate AD.

A webcast of the corporate presentation will be available on the Events Page of AC Immune’s website.

About AC Immune SA
AC Immune SA is clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that aims to become a global leader in precision medicine for neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, and NeuroOrphan indications driven by misfolded proteins. The Company’s two clinically validated technology platforms, SupraAntigen and Morphomer, fuel its broad and diversified pipeline of first- and best-in-class assets, which currently features ten therapeutic and three diagnostic candidates, six of which are currently in clinical trials. AC Immune has a strong track record of securing strategic partnerships with leading global pharmaceutical companies including Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, Eli Lilly and Company, and Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., resulting in substantial non-dilutive funding to advance its proprietary programs and >$3 billion in potential milestone payments.

SupraAntigen is a registered trademark of AC Immune SA in the following territories: AU, EU, CH, GB, JP and RU. Morphomer is a registered trademark of AC Immune SA in CN, CH, GB, JP, and NO.

For further information, please contact:

Media Relations
Saoyuth Nidh
AC Immune
Phone: +41 21 345 91 34
Email: saoyuth.nidh@acimmune.com 		Investor Relations
Yves Kremer, Ph.D.
AC Immune
Phone: +41 21 345 91 90
Email: yves.kremer@acimmune.com
   
U.S. Media
Katie Gallagher
LaVoie Health Science
Phone: +1 617 792 3937
Email: kgallagher@lavoiehealthscience.com 		U.S. Investors
Corey Davis, Ph.D.
LifeSci Advisors
Phone: +1 212 915 2577
Email: cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com

Forward-looking statements
This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are statements other than historical fact and may include statements that address future operating, financial or business performance or AC Immune’s strategies or expectations. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “projects,” “potential,” “outlook” or “continue,” and other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. These risks and uncertainties include those described under the captions “Item 3. Key Information – Risk Factors” and “Item 5. Operating and Financial Review and Prospects” in AC Immune’s Annual Report on Form 20-F and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These include: the impact of Covid-19 on our business, suppliers, patients and employees and any other impact of Covid-19. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and AC Immune does not undertake any obligation to update them in light of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable law. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.





