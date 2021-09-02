Archrock to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

HOUSTON, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) (“Archrock”) announced today it will participate in meetings with investors at the following conferences on September 8, 2021:



Brad Childers, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference at 2:35 p.m. Central Time

Doug Aron, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the 10th Annual Gateway Investor Conference at 11:00 a.m. Central Time

The webcast links and slides will be available prior to the commencement of the meetings under the “Investors” tab of our website, www.archrock.com.