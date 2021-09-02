checkAd

View Smart Windows Selected for 410 Motor Parkway, Long Island’s First Spec Office Development in Over 12 Years

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- View, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIEW) (“View”), the leader in smart building technologies, announced its Smart Windows have been installed at 410 Motor Parkway, Long Island’s first newly constructed speculative office in over a dozen years. Developed by Aresco Management, the four-story, 35,000-square-foot mixed-use building is part of the new Long Island Innovation Park at Hauppauge.

The building is also Long Island’s first office to feature View Smart Windows, which have been proven to improve occupant health and building energy-efficiency. The windows use artificial intelligence to automatically adjust their tint in response to outdoor conditions, optimizing natural light and views of the outdoors while minimizing heat and glare. A recent study found that people working next to View Smart Windows slept an average of 37 minutes longer per night and experienced half as many headaches compared to those working behind regular windows with blinds. On average, buildings with View Smart Windows consume 20 percent less energy for lighting and HVAC.

“410 Motor Parkway was designed to be the ideal post-pandemic office environment that focuses on health and wellbeing,” said Craig Padover with Aresco Management. “View Smart Windows are a vital amenity that makes 410 Motor Parkway a standout property in this region.”

Robust leasing activity at 410 Motor Parkway demonstrates that healthy buildings attract high-quality tenants as demand for office space continues to strengthen.

“The future of buildings is smart, healthy, and sustainable,” adds Brian Klansky, Regional Vice President at View. “410 Motor Parkway is ahead of the curve and View is thrilled to partner with a forward-thinking developer like Aresco Management to raise the bar for office buildings in Long Island.”

410 Motor Parkway includes eatery options on the ground level and three floors of office space including a partially covered outdoor patio on the top floor. The building was designed by John Seifert of Huntington-based WSJS Architects.

About View
View is the leader in smart building technologies that transform buildings to improve human health and experience, reduce energy consumption and carbon emissions, and generate additional revenue for building owners. View Smart Windows use artificial intelligence to automatically adjust in response to the sun, eliminating the need for blinds and increasing access to natural light. Every View installation includes a cloud-connected smart building platform that can easily be extended to improve indoor cellular coverage, enhance building security, and reimagine the occupant experience. View is installed and designed into over 75 million square feet of buildings including offices, hospitals, airports, educational facilities, hotels and multi-family residences. For more information, please visit: www.view.com.

About Aresco Management
Aresco Management designs, builds, redevelops, owns, and manages commercial properties, and strives to meet company’s needs for today and tomorrow by innovating workplaces. For more information, please visit: http://arescomanagement.com.

