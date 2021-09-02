FLYHT to Participate in Lake Street Best Ideas Growth Conference

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (TSX-V: FLY) (OTCQX: FLYLF) (the “Company” or “FLYHT”) today announced that the Company will participate in the Lake Street Capital Markets 5th Annual Best Ideas Growth Conference, being held virtually on September 14 and 15, 2021. Bill Tempany, Interim CEO, will be available for meetings with investors throughout the two-day event.



For more information, visit https://www.lakestreetcapitalmarkets.com/big5conference or contact your Lake Street Capital Markets sales representative to request a meeting.