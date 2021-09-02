checkAd

FLYHT to Participate in Lake Street Best Ideas Growth Conference

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (TSX-V: FLY) (OTCQX: FLYLF) (the “Company” or “FLYHT”) today announced that the Company will participate in the Lake Street Capital Markets 5th Annual Best Ideas Growth Conference, being held virtually on September 14 and 15, 2021. Bill Tempany, Interim CEO, will be available for meetings with investors throughout the two-day event.

For more information, visit https://www.lakestreetcapitalmarkets.com/big5conference or contact your Lake Street Capital Markets sales representative to request a meeting.

About FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.

FLYHT provides airlines with Actionable Intelligence to transform operational insight into immediate, quantifiable action, delivering industry leading solutions to improve aviation safety, efficiency and profitability. This unique capability is driven by FLYHT’s patented aircraft certified hardware products including AFIRS, a satcom aircraft interface device which enables real-time streaming of flight information, cockpit voice and black box data streaming and TAMDAR, which aggregates and streams airborne weather data in real-time. FLYHT is headquartered in Calgary, Canada with an office in Littleton, Colorado, and is an AS9100 Quality registered company. For more information, view our latest presentation here, or visit www.flyht.com.

Contact Information:

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. FNK IR LLC
Alana Forbes Matt Chesler, CFA
Chief Financial Officer Investor Relations
403.291.7437 646.809.2183
aforbes@flyht.com flyht@fnkir.com
investors@flyht.com  

Disclaimer

