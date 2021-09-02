checkAd

Talaris Therapeutics to Participate at Two Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

BOSTON and LOUISVILLE, Ky., Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TALS), a late-clinical stage cell therapy company developing therapies with the potential to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation, certain severe autoimmune diseases, and certain severe non-malignant blood, immune and metabolic disorders, today announced that members of its senior management team will participate at the following investor conferences:

Morgan Stanley Virtual 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
Fireside Chat Date: Monday, September 13, 2021
Time: 5:00 PM ET

SVB Leerink CybeRx Series: Neuromuscular, Rare Diseases & Genetic Medicines 1x1 Event
Date: September 22-23, 2021

A live webcast of the fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley Virtual 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference will be available on the investors section of the Talaris website at www.talaristx.com. After the live webcast, the event will remain archived on the Talaris website for 90 days.

About Talaris Therapeutics
Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. is a late-clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing investigational, one-time, allogeneic cell therapies with the potential to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation, certain severe autoimmune diseases, and certain severe non-malignant blood, immune and metabolic disorders. Talaris maintains corporate offices in Boston, MA, and its cell processing facility in Louisville, KY. For additional information, visit talaristx.com, and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Media Contact
Lisa Raffensperger
Ten Bridge Communications
lisa@tenbridgecommunications.com
(617) 903-8783

Investor Contact
Chris Brinzey
Westwicke, an ICR Company
chris.brinzey@westwicke.com
(339) 970-2843





