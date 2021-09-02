TScan Therapeutics to Participate in the Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TCRX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of T-cell receptor (TCR) engineered T cell therapies (TCR-T) for the treatment of patients with cancer, today announced that David Southwell, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Friday, September 10, 2021 at 4:15 p.m. ET.



A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the “Events and Presentations” section of the Company’s website at ir.tscan.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website following the event.