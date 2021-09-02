Driven Brands to Present at the Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DRVN) announces that Jonathan Fitzpatrick, president and chief executive officer, and Tiffany Mason, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will present at the Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference on Thursday, September 9, 2021.



The presentation will take place at 4:10 PM ET. It will be webcast and can be accessed by visiting Driven Brands’ Investor Relations website at investors.drivenbrands.com. A replay of the webcast will be available until October 8, 2021.