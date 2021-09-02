checkAd

BurgerFi to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access Forum

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.09.2021, 13:00  |   |   |   

PALM BEACH, Fla., Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BurgerFi International Inc. (Nasdaq: BFI, BFIIW) (“BurgerFi” or the “Company”), one of the nation’s fastest-growing premium fast-casual concepts, Fast Casuals’ #1 Brand of the Year for 2021 in the Top 100 Movers and Shakers list and the top fast casual better burger chain in USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice award winner for 2021, today announced that management will participate in the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access Forum at the Wynn Las Vegas. Julio Ramirez, Chief Executive Officer, and Mike Rabinovitch, Chief Financial Officer, will host a fireside chat on Monday, September 13, 2021 at 3:45 p.m. Pacific Time (6:45 p.m. Eastern Time). The Company will also host 1x1 investor meetings throughout the day.

The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay for 30 days. The webcast can be accessed directly here, or under the “News & Events” tab of the Company’s Investor Relations website at ir.burgerfi.com.

About BurgerFi International (Nasdaq: BFI, BFIIW)

Established in 2011, BurgerFi is among the nation's fastest-growing better burger concepts with approximately 120 BurgerFi restaurants domestically and internationally. The concept is chef-founded and is committed to serving fresh food of transparent quality. BurgerFi uses 100% American angus beef with no steroids, antibiotics, growth hormones, chemicals, or additives. BurgerFi's menu also includes high quality wagyu beef, antibiotic and cage-free chicken offerings, fresh, hand-cut sides and custard shakes and concretes. BurgerFi was named QSR Magazine's Breakout Brand of 2020, Fast Casual's 2021 #1 Brand of the Year, was named "Best Burger Joint" by Consumer Reports and fellow public interest organizations in the 2019 Chain Reaction Study, was listed as a "Top Restaurant Brand to Watch" by Nation's Restaurant News in 2019 and was included in Inc. Magazine's Fastest Growing Private Companies List. To learn more about BurgerFi or to find a full list of locations, please visit www.burgerfi.com. Download the BurgerFi App on iOS or Android devices for rewards and 'Like' BurgerFi on Facebook or follow @BurgerFi on Instagram and Twitter.

BurgerFi is a Registered Trademark of BurgerFi IP, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of BurgerFi. 

Investor Relations:

ICR
Lynne Collier
IR-BFI@icrinc.com
646-430-2216

Company Contact:

BurgerFi International Inc.
IR@burgerfi.com

Media Relations Contact:

Quinn PR
Laura Neroulias
burgerfi@quinn.pr





