BurgerFi to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access Forum

PALM BEACH, Fla., Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BurgerFi International Inc. (Nasdaq: BFI, BFIIW) (“BurgerFi” or the “Company”), one of the nation’s fastest-growing premium fast-casual concepts, Fast Casuals’ #1 Brand of the Year for 2021 in the Top 100 Movers and Shakers list and the top fast casual better burger chain in USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice award winner for 2021, today announced that management will participate in the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access Forum at the Wynn Las Vegas. Julio Ramirez, Chief Executive Officer, and Mike Rabinovitch, Chief Financial Officer, will host a fireside chat on Monday, September 13, 2021 at 3:45 p.m. Pacific Time (6:45 p.m. Eastern Time). The Company will also host 1x1 investor meetings throughout the day.



The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay for 30 days. The webcast can be accessed directly here, or under the “News & Events” tab of the Company’s Investor Relations website at ir.burgerfi.com.