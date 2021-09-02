Plus Therapeutics Announces Commercial Manufacturing Supply Agreement for Its Lead Investigational Drug

RadioMedix will produce cGMP drug product for Rhenium-186 NanoLiposome ( 186 RNL) and may extend to future products under the RNL platform

RadioMedix, Inc. is a key manufacturer and supplier of cGMP radiotherapeutics for late-stage clinical trials and commercial production

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSTV) (the “Company”), a U.S. clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing innovative, targeted radiotherapeutics for rare and difficult-to-treat cancers, today announced that it has entered into an agreement with RadioMedix, Inc. (RadioMedix) for the commercial production of the Company’s radiopharmaceuticals.

“RadioMedix is a global leader in the development and production of GMP radiopharmaceutical products,” said Marc Hedrick, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Plus Therapeutics. “This strategic partnership substantially supports our efforts to have fully compliant 186RNL available by mid-2022 for a potential Phase 2/3 clinical study in adults with recurrent glioblastoma (GBM).”

“We are very excited to be the GMP manufacturing arm of Plus Therapeutics and participate in the development of 186RNL, a promising radiotherapeutic for central nervous system tumors. Our investment in state-of-the-art facilities for radiopharmaceutical manufacturing and highly trained experts emphasizes our commitment to delivering positive customer experiences across all phases of radiopharmaceutical development and commercial manufacturing,” said Ebrahim S. Delpassand, M.D., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of RadioMedix.

Under the agreement, RadioMedix will produce cGMP drug product meeting all applicable requirements of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and similar global regulatory entities. This strategic partnership further secures the commercial supply chain for 186RNL and extends to future products under the RNL platform.

186RNL is being developed to treat recurrent GBM, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancer. It has been designed to safely, effectively and conveniently deliver high doses of radiation to rare and central nervous system tumors. Plus Therapeutics is currently enrolling patients with recurrent GBM in the U.S. NIH-supported multi-center ReSPECT-GBM Phase 1 dose-finding clinical trial.

About Plus Therapeutics, Inc.

Plus Therapeutics is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative, targeted radiotherapeutics with nanoliposome-encapsulated radionuclides for rare and difficult-to-treat cancers. Central to the Company’s drug development is a unique nanotechnology platform designed to formulate, deliver and commercialize multiple drugs targeting rare cancers and other diseases. The platform is designed to facilitate new delivery approaches and/or formulations of safe and effective, injectable drugs, potentially enhancing the safety, efficacy and convenience for patients and healthcare providers. More information may be found at PlusTherapeutics.com and ReSPECT-Trials.com .