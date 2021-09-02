checkAd

Alector to Present at Upcoming Virtual Healthcare Conferences

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alector, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALEC), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering immuno-neurology, today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming virtual investor conferences:

  • Citi’s 16th Annual Biopharma Virtual Conference
    • Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at 11:35 a.m. ET, What’s Next for Neurodegenerative Diseases Panel
    • Thursday, September 9, 2021 at 1:25 p.m. ET, Fireside Chat
  • The 2021 Wells Fargo Virtual Healthcare Conference
    • Friday, September 10, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. ET, Corporate Presentation
  • The Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
    • Monday, September 13, 2021 at 11:45 a.m. ET, Fireside Chat

Live webcasts of each conference presentation will be available on the “Events & Presentations” page within the Investors section of the Alector website at http://investors.alector.com. Replays of the webcasts will be available on the Alector website for 30 days following the presentation dates.

About Alector
Alector is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering immuno-neurology, a novel therapeutic approach for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. Immuno-neurology targets immune dysfunction as a root cause of multiple pathologies that are drivers of degenerative brain disorders. Alector has discovered and is developing a broad portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations that cause dysfunction of the brain’s immune system and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.  Alector’s immuno-neurology product candidates are supported by biomarkers and target genetically defined patient populations in frontotemporal dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. This scientific approach is also the basis for the company’s immuno-oncology programs. Alector is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. For additional information, please visit www.alector.com.

Alector Contacts
Michelle Corral
VP, Communications and Investor Relations
650-808-7016
michelle.corral@alector.com

1AB (media)
Dan Budwick
973-271-6085
dan@1abmedia.com

Argot Partners (investors)
Laura Perry/Eric Kasper
Argot Partners
212.600.1902
alector@argotpartners.com

 





