Alector to Present at Upcoming Virtual Healthcare Conferences

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alector, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALEC), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering immuno-neurology, today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming virtual investor conferences:



Citi’s 16 th Annual Biopharma Virtual Conference Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at 11:35 a.m. ET, What’s Next for Neurodegenerative Diseases Panel Thursday, September 9, 2021 at 1:25 p.m. ET, Fireside Chat

Annual Biopharma Virtual Conference The 2021 Wells Fargo Virtual Healthcare Conference Friday, September 10, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. ET, Corporate Presentation

The Morgan Stanley 19 th Annual Global Healthcare Conference Monday, September 13, 2021 at 11:45 a.m. ET, Fireside Chat



Live webcasts of each conference presentation will be available on the “Events & Presentations” page within the Investors section of the Alector website at http://investors.alector.com. Replays of the webcasts will be available on the Alector website for 30 days following the presentation dates.