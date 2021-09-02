checkAd

Brady Corporation Reports Fiscal 2021 Fourth Quarter Results and Announces its Fiscal 2022 EPS Guidance

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.09.2021, 13:00  |   |   |   

  • Income before income taxes was $41.6 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 compared to $34.9 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020. Income Before Income Taxes Excluding Certain Items* in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 was $45.4 million compared to $34.9 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020.
  • Diluted EPS in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 and 2020 was consistent between both quarters at $0.53. Diluted EPS Excluding Certain Items* increased 32.1 percent to $0.70 in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 compared to $0.53 in the same quarter of the prior year.
  • Sales for the quarter increased 21.6 percent. Organic sales increased 12.6 percent.
  • Net cash provided by operating activities was $50.8 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 compared to $45.1 million in the fourth quarter of the prior year.
  • Diluted EPS guidance for the year ending July 31, 2022 was announced at a range of $3.12 - $3.32, excluding after-tax amortization expense and $2.90 - $3.10 on a GAAP basis. This GAAP EPS guidance range is an increase of 17.4 percent to 25.5 percent compared to GAAP EPS of $2.47 for the year ended July 31, 2021.

MILWAUKEE, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brady Corporation (NYSE: BRC) (“Brady” or “Company”), a world leader in identification solutions, today reported its financial results for its fiscal 2021 fourth quarter ended July 31, 2021.

Quarter Ended July 31, 2021 Financial Results:
Income before income taxes and losses of unconsolidated affiliate increased 19.4 percent to $41.6 million for the quarter ended July 31, 2021, compared to $34.9 million in the same quarter last year. Income Before Income Taxes Excluding Certain Items*, which was adjusted for non-recurring acquisition-related charges of $3.7 million for the quarter ended July 31, 2021, was $45.4 million, an increase of 30.1 percent compared to the fourth quarter of last year.

Net income for the quarter ended July 31, 2021 was $28.0 million compared to $27.7 million in the same quarter last year. Earnings per diluted Class A Nonvoting Common Share were $0.53 for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, compared to $0.53 in the same quarter last year. Net Income Excluding Certain Items* for the quarter ended July 31, 2021 was $37.0 million and Diluted EPS Excluding Certain Items* for the quarter ended July 31, 2021 was $0.70.

Sales for the quarter ended July 31, 2021 increased 21.6 percent, which consisted of an organic sales increase of 12.6 percent, an increase of 4.7 percent from acquisitions, and an increase of 4.3 percent from foreign currency translation. Sales for the quarter ended July 31, 2021 were $306.1 million compared to $251.7 million in the same quarter last year. By segment, sales increased 35.0 percent in Identification Solutions and decreased 6.8 percent in Workplace Safety, which consisted of an organic sales increase of 24.5 percent in Identification Solutions and an organic sales decline of 12.7 percent in Workplace Safety.

Year Ended July 31, 2021 Financial Results:
Income before income taxes and losses of unconsolidated affiliate increased 21.3 percent to $171.0 million for the year ended July 31, 2021, compared to $140.9 million for the year ended July 31, 2020. Income Before Income Taxes Excluding Certain Items* increased 12.9 percent to $174.8 million for the year ended July 31, 2021, compared to $154.8 million for the year ended July 31, 2020. Income Before Income Taxes Excluding Certain Items* for the year ended July 31, 2021 was adjusted for non-recurring acquisition-related expenses of $3.7 million. Income Before Income Taxes Excluding Certain Items* for the prior year ended July 31, 2020 was adjusted for non-cash impairment charges of $13.8 million.

Net income for the year ended July 31, 2021 increased 15.4 percent to $129.7 million compared to $112.4 million last year. Earnings per diluted Class A Nonvoting Common Share increased 17.1 percent to $2.47 for the year ended July 31, 2021, compared to $2.11 last year.

Net Income Excluding Certain Items* increased 12.3 percent to $138.6 million for the year ended July 31, 2021 compared to $123.4 million for the year ended July 31, 2020. Diluted EPS Excluding Certain Items* increased 14.2 percent to $2.65 for the year ended July 31, 2021 compared to $2.32 for the year ended July 31, 2020.

Sales for the year ended July 31, 2021 increased 5.9 percent, which consisted of organic sales growth of 1.6 percent, an increase of 1.1 percent from acquisitions, and an increase of 3.2 percent from foreign currency translation. Sales for the year ended July 31, 2021 were $1.14 billion compared to $1.08 billion in the same period last year. By segment, sales grew 7.2 percent in Identification Solutions and grew 2.2 percent in Workplace Safety, which consisted of organic sales growth of 3.7 percent in Identification Solutions and an organic sales decline of 3.8 percent in Workplace Safety.

Commentary:
“Throughout the pandemic, we invested in sales and marketing as well as research and development. These investments, coupled with improved market conditions, helped us generate double-digit organic sales growth this quarter,” said Brady’s President and Chief Executive Officer, J. Michael Nauman. “This quarter, we also completed three acquisitions which position Brady extremely well for long-term sales and cash flow growth. Each of these acquisitions brings technology to Brady that further cements our leadership position in selected niche safety and identification markets. Our priorities for fiscal 2022 are to continue to accelerate organic sales growth by making the necessary investments in R&D and sales and marketing, to continue to become a more efficient manufacturer through increased automation and the relentless push for sustainable efficiency actions, to ensure the smooth integration of our recent acquisitions, and finally to deploy our strong balance sheet to generate increased shareholder value.”

“This quarter, we had strong double-digit sales growth of 21.6 percent and generated non-GAAP EPS of $0.70, which represents another very strong quarter for Brady,” said Brady’s Chief Financial Officer, Aaron Pearce. “Brady continues to generate strong cash flow and has a very strong balance sheet. Even after investing $244 million in acquisitions in the fourth quarter, we are still in a net cash position of $109.3 million as of July 31, 2021. This year, we generated $205.7 million of cash flow from operating activities, which was an increase of 45.9 percent compared to last year. Brady’s strong balance sheet, recent organic and inorganic investments, and strong cash generation position us well for future financial success.”

Share Buyback Program:
On September 1, 2021, Brady’s Board of Directors authorized an increase in the Company’s share buyback program, bringing the amount of the Company’s Class A Common Stock authorized for repurchase up to a total of two million shares, inclusive of the shares in the existing share buyback program. The share buyback plan may be implemented from time to time on the open market or in privately negotiated transactions.

Fiscal 2022 Guidance:
Brady expects earnings per diluted Class A Nonvoting Common Share, excluding after-tax amortization expense to range from $3.12 to $3.32 for the year ending July 31, 2022. Brady also expects GAAP earnings per diluted Class A Nonvoting Common Share to range from $2.90 to $3.10, which would be an increase of 17.4 percent to 25.5 percent over the GAAP earnings per diluted Class A Nonvoting Common Share of $2.47 for the year ended July 31, 2021. Included in our earnings-per-share guidance is an $8.1 million increase in amortization expense from $7.1 million in fiscal 2021 to $15.2 million for the year ending July 31, 2022, which equates to an after-tax year-over-year increase of approximately $0.12 per share.

This guidance is based upon a full-year income tax rate of approximately 20 percent, depreciation and amortization expense of approximately $36 million, and sales growth in excess of 12 percent for the year ending July 31, 2022. Capital expenditures, exclusive of facility purchases are expected to be approximately $25 million during the year ending July 31, 2022. The Company’s fiscal 2022 guidance is based on foreign currency exchange rates as of July 31, 2021 and assumes a continued economic recovery.

A webcast regarding Brady’s fiscal 2021 fourth quarter financial results will be available at www.bradycorp.com/investors beginning at 9:30 a.m. central time today.

Brady Corporation is an international manufacturer and marketer of complete solutions that identify and protect people, products and places. Brady’s products help customers increase safety, security, productivity and performance and include high-performance labels, signs, safety devices, printing systems and software. Founded in 1914, the Company has a diverse customer base in electronics, telecommunications, manufacturing, electrical, construction, medical, aerospace and a variety of other industries. Brady is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and as of July 31, 2021, employed approximately 5,700 people in its worldwide businesses. Brady’s fiscal 2021 sales were approximately $1.14 billion. Brady stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BRC. More information is available on the Internet at www.bradyid.com.

* Income Before Income Taxes Excluding Certain Items, Net Income Excluding Certain Items, and Diluted EPS Excluding Certain Items are non-GAAP measures. See appendix.

In this news release, statements that are not reported financial results or other historic information are “forward-looking statements.” These forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, the Company's future financial position, business strategy, targets, projected sales, costs, earnings, capital expenditures, debt levels and cash flows, and plans and objectives of management for future operations.

The use of words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “should,” “project,” “continue” or “plan” or similar terminology are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain and are subject to risks, assumptions, and other factors, some of which are beyond Brady’s control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. For Brady, uncertainties arise from: adverse impacts of the novel coronavirus (“COVID-19”) pandemic or other pandemics; decreased demand for our products; our ability to compete effectively or to successfully execute our strategy; Brady’s ability to develop technologically advanced products that meet customer demands; Brady’s ability to properly identify, integrate, and grow acquired companies, and to manage contingent liabilities from divested businesses; raw material and other cost increases including raw material shortages; difficulties in protecting our websites, networks, and systems against security breaches; risks associated with the loss of key employees; extensive regulations by U.S. and non-U.S. governmental and self-regulatory entities; litigation, including product liability claims; foreign currency fluctuations; potential write-offs of goodwill and other intangible assets; changes in tax legislation and tax rates; differing interests of voting and non-voting shareholders; numerous other matters of national, regional and global scale, including major public health crises and government responses thereto and those of a political, economic, business, competitive, and regulatory nature contained from time to time in Brady’s U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to, those factors listed in the “Risk Factors” section within Item 1A of Part I of Brady’s Form 10-K for the year ended July 31, 2021.

These uncertainties may cause Brady's actual future results to be materially different than those expressed in its forward-looking statements. Brady does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements except as required by law.

For More Information:
Investor contact: Ann Thornton 414-438-6887
Media contact: Kate Venne 414-358-5176


BRADY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES              
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME              
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands, except per share data)              
               
  Three months ended July 31,   Year ended July 31,
    2021       2020       2021       2020  
Net sales $ 306,130     $ 251,744     $ 1,144,698     $ 1,081,299  
Cost of goods sold   158,481       133,238       583,252       552,734  
Gross margin   147,649       118,506       561,446       528,565  
Operating expenses:              
Research and development   13,167       9,364       44,551       40,662  
Selling, general and administrative   93,680       75,923       349,768       336,059  
Impairment charges                     13,821  
Total operating expenses   106,847       85,287       394,319       390,542  
               
Operating income   40,802       33,219       167,127       138,023  
               
Other income (expense):              
Investment and other income   961       1,827       4,333       5,079  
Interest expense   (149 )     (190 )     (437 )     (2,166 )
               
Income before income taxes and losses of unconsolidated affiliate   41,614       34,856       171,023       140,936  
               
Income tax expense   8,593       6,925       35,610       28,321  
               
Income before losses of unconsolidated affiliate   33,021       27,931       135,413       112,615  
Equity in losses of unconsolidated affiliate   (4,994 )     (246 )     (5,754 )     (246 )
               
Net income $ 28,027     $ 27,685     $ 129,659     $ 112,369  
               
Net income per Class A Nonvoting Common Share:              
Basic $ 0.54     $ 0.53     $ 2.49     $ 2.13  
Diluted $ 0.53     $ 0.53     $ 2.47     $ 2.11  
Dividends $ 0.22     $ 0.22     $ 0.88     $ 0.87  
               
Net income per Class B Voting Common Share:              
Basic $ 0.54     $ 0.53     $ 2.48     $ 2.11  
Diluted $ 0.53     $ 0.53     $ 2.46     $ 2.10  
Dividends $ 0.22     $ 0.22     $ 0.86     $ 0.85  
               
Weighted average common shares outstanding:              
Basic   52,065       51,983       52,039       52,763  
Diluted   52,611       52,389       52,409       53,231  
               


BRADY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES      
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS      
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)      
       
  July 31, 2021   July 31, 2020
ASSETS      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 147,335     $ 217,643  
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $7,306 and $7,157, respectively   170,579       146,181  
Inventories   136,107       135,662  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   11,083       9,962  
Total current assets   465,104       509,448  
Property, plant and equipment—net   121,741       115,068  
Goodwill   614,137       416,034  
Other intangible assets   92,334       22,334  
Deferred income taxes   16,343       8,845  
Operating lease assets   41,880       41,899  
Other assets   26,217       28,838  
Total $ 1,377,756     $ 1,142,466  
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY      
Current liabilities:      
Accounts payable $ 82,152     $ 62,547  
Accrued compensation and benefits   81,173       41,546  
Taxes, other than income taxes   13,054       8,057  
Accrued income taxes   3,915       8,652  
Current operating lease liabilities   17,667       15,304  
Other current liabilities   59,623       49,782  
Total current liabilities   257,584       185,888  
Long-term debt   38,000        
Long-term operating lease liabilities   28,347       31,982  
Other liabilities   90,797       61,524  
Total liabilities   414,728       279,394  
Stockholders’ equity:      
Common stock:      
Class A nonvoting common stock—Issued 51,261,487 shares, and outstanding 48,528,245 and 48,456,954 shares, respectively (aggregate liquidation preference of $42,716)   513       513  
Class B voting common stock—Issued and outstanding, 3,538,628 shares   35       35  
Additional paid-in capital   339,125       331,761  
Retained earnings   788,369       704,456  
Treasury stock—2,733,242 and 2,804,533 shares, respectively, of Class A nonvoting common stock, at cost   (109,061 )     (107,216 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (55,953 )     (66,477 )
Total stockholders’ equity   963,028       863,072  
Total $ 1,377,756     $ 1,142,466  
       


BRADY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES      
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS      
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)      
  Year ended July 31,
    2021       2020  
Operating activities:      
Net income $ 129,659     $ 112,369  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:      
Depreciation and amortization   25,483       23,437  
Stock-based compensation expense   10,098       8,843  
Deferred income taxes   (8,965 )     (764 )
Impairment charges         13,821  
Equity in losses of unconsolidated affiliate   5,754       246  
Other   (831 )     2,611  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities (net of effects of business acquisitions):      
Accounts receivable   (12,614 )     13,902  
Inventories   7,298       (13,917 )
Prepaid expenses and other assets   (4,498 )     4,477  
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities   58,283       (26,128 )
Income taxes   (4,002 )     2,080  
Net cash provided by operating activities   205,665       140,977  
       
Investing activities:      
Purchases of property, plant and equipment   (27,189 )     (27,277 )
Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired   (243,983 )      
Other   2,580       (8,842 )
Net cash used in investing activities   (268,592 )     (36,119 )
Financing activities:      
Payment of dividends   (45,746 )     (45,756 )
Proceeds from exercise of stock options   1,765       5,511  
Payments for employee taxes withheld from stock-based awards   (2,783 )     (9,065 )
Purchase of treasury stock   (3,593 )     (64,514 )
Proceeds from borrowing on credit facilities   101,957       20,697  
Repayment of borrowing on credit facilities   (63,957 )     (21,855 )
Principal payments on debt         (48,672 )
Other   33       134  
Net cash used in financing activities   (12,324 )     (163,520 )
       
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents   4,943       (2,767 )
       
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents   (70,308 )     (61,429 )
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period   217,643       279,072  
       
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 147,335     $ 217,643  
       
Supplemental disclosures:      
Cash paid during the period for:      
Interest $ 373     $ 2,401  
Income taxes   46,852       29,600  
       


BRADY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES              
SEGMENT INFORMATION              
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)              
               
  Three Months Ended July 31,   Year Ended July 31,
    2021       2020       2021       2020  
NET SALES              
ID Solutions $ 231,024     $ 171,189     $ 841,508     $ 784,707  
Workplace Safety   75,106       80,555       303,190       296,592  
Total $ 306,130     $ 251,744     $ 1,144,698     $ 1,081,299  
               
SALES INFORMATION              
ID Solutions              
Organic   24.5 %     (21.7 )%     3.7 %     (8.0 )%
Currency   3.6 %     (1.1 )%     2.0 %     (1.1 )%
Acquisition   6.9 %     %     1.5 %     %
Total   35.0 %     (22.8 )%     7.2 %     (9.1 )%
Workplace Safety              
Organic   (12.7 )%     10.8 %     (3.8 )%     2.3 %
Currency   5.9 %     (1.1 )%     6.0 %     (2.6 )%
Total   (6.8 )%     9.7 %     2.2 %     (0.3 )%
Total Company              
Organic   12.6 %     (13.7 )%     1.6 %     (5.4 )%
Currency   4.3 %     (1.0 )%     3.2 %     (1.4 )%
Acquisition   4.7 %     %     1.1 %     %
Total   21.6 %     (14.7 )%     5.9 %     (6.8 )%
               
SEGMENT PROFIT              
ID Solutions $ 42,420     $ 31,140     $ 169,238     $ 150,639  
Workplace Safety   5,647       6,028       22,754       21,019  
Total $ 48,067     $ 37,168     $ 191,992     $ 171,658  
SEGMENT PROFIT AS A PERCENT OF NET SALES              
ID Solutions   18.4 %     18.2 %     20.1 %     19.2 %
Workplace Safety   7.5 %     7.5 %     7.5 %     7.1 %
Total   15.7 %     14.8 %     16.8 %     15.9 %
               
               
  Three Months Ended July 31,   Year Ended July 31,
    2021       2020       2021       2020  
Total segment profit $ 48,067     $ 37,168     $ 191,992     $ 171,658  
Unallocated amounts:              
Administrative costs   (7,265 )     (3,949 )     (24,865 )     (19,814 )
Impairment charges   -       -       -       (13,821 )
Investment and other income   961       1,827       4,333       5,079  
Interest expense   (149 )     (190 )     (437 )     (2,166 )
Income before income taxes and losses of unconsolidated affiliate $ 41,614     $ 34,856     $ 171,023     $ 140,936  
               


GAAP to NON-GAAP MEASURES
(Unaudited; Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)

In accordance with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s Regulation G, the following provides definitions of the non-GAAP measures used in the earnings release and the reconciliation to the most closely related GAAP measure.

Income Before Income Taxes Excluding Certain Items:
Brady is presenting the non-GAAP measure, "Income Before Income Taxes Excluding Certain Items." This is not a calculation based upon GAAP. The amounts included in this non-GAAP measure are derived from amounts included in the Consolidated Financial Statements and supporting footnote disclosures. We do not view these items to be part of our ongoing results. We believe this profit measure provides an important perspective of underlying business trends and results and provides a more comparable measure from year to year. The table below provides a reconciliation of the GAAP measure of Income before income taxes and losses of unconsolidated affiliate to the non-GAAP measure of Income Before Income Taxes Excluding Certain Items:

    Three months ended July 31,   Twelve months ended July 31,
      2021       2020       2021       2020  
Income before income taxes and losses of unconsolidated affiliate (GAAP measure) $ 41,614     $ 34,856     $ 171,023     $ 140,936  
Non-recurring acquisition transaction fees and other expenses     3,742       -       3,742       -  
Impairment charges     -       -       -       13,821  
Income Before Income Taxes Excluding Certain Items (non-GAAP measure) $ 45,356     $ 34,856     $ 174,765     $ 154,757  


Income Tax Expense Excluding Certain Items:
Brady is presenting the non-GAAP measure, "Income Tax Expense Excluding Certain Items." This is not a calculation based upon GAAP. The amounts included in this non-GAAP measure are derived from amounts included in the Consolidated Financial Statements and supporting footnote disclosures. We do not view these items to be part of our ongoing results. We believe this measure provides an important perspective of underlying business trends and results and provides a more comparable measure from year to year. The table below provides a reconciliation of the GAAP measure of Income tax expense to the non-GAAP measure of Income Tax Expense Excluding Certain Items:

    Three months ended July 31,   Twelve months ended July 31,
      2021       2020       2021       2020  
Income tax expense (GAAP measure) $ 8,593     $ 6,925     $ 35,610     $ 28,321  
Non-recurring acquisition transaction fees and other expenses     689       -       689       -  
Impairment charges     -       -       -       2,757  
Acquisition-related tax charges     (942 )     -       (942 )     -  
Income Tax Expense Excluding Certain Items (non-GAAP measure) $ 8,340     $ 6,925     $ 35,357     $ 31,078  


Net Income Excluding Certain Items:
Brady is presenting the non-GAAP measure, "Net Income Excluding Certain Items." This is not a calculation based upon GAAP. The amounts included in this non-GAAP measure are derived from amounts included in the Consolidated Financial Statements and supporting footnote disclosures. We do not view these items to be part of our ongoing results. We believe this measure provides an important perspective of underlying business trends and results and provides a more comparable measure from year to year. The table below provides a reconciliation of the GAAP measure of Net income to the non-GAAP measure of Net Income Excluding Certain Items:

    Three months ended July 31,   Twelve months ended July 31,
      2021       2020       2021       2020  
Net income (GAAP measure) $ 28,027     $ 27,685     $ 129,659     $ 112,369  
Non-recurring acquisition transaction fees and other expenses     3,053       -       3,053       -  
Impairment charges     -       -       -       11,064  
Acquisition-related tax charges     942       -       942       -  
Other-than-temporary impairment of unconsolidated affiliate     4,994       -       4,994       -  
Net Income Excluding Certain Items (non-GAAP measure) $ 37,016     $ 27,685     $ 138,648     $ 123,433  


Diluted EPS Excluding Certain Items:
Brady is presenting the non-GAAP measure, "Diluted EPS Excluding Certain Items." This is not a calculation based upon GAAP. The amounts included in this non-GAAP measure are derived from amounts included in the Consolidated Financial Statements. We do not view these items to be part of our ongoing results. We believe this measure provides an important perspective of underlying business trends and results and provides a more comparable measure from year to year. The table below provides a reconciliation of the GAAP measure of Net income per Class A Nonvoting Common Share to the non-GAAP measure of Diluted EPS Excluding Certain Items:

    Three months ended July 31,   Twelve months ended July 31,
      2021       2020       2021       2020  
Net income per Class A Nonvoting Common Share (GAAP measure)   $ 0.53     $ 0.53     $ 2.47     $ 2.11  
Non-recurring acquisition transaction fees and other expenses     0.06       -       0.06       -  
Impairment charges     -       -       -       0.21  
Acquisition-related tax charges     0.02       -       0.02       -  
Other-than-temporary impairment of unconsolidated affiliate     0.09       -       0.10       -  
Diluted EPS Excluding Certain Items (non-GAAP measure)   $ 0.70     $ 0.53     $ 2.65     $ 2.32  






0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Brady Corporation Reports Fiscal 2021 Fourth Quarter Results and Announces its Fiscal 2022 EPS Guidance Income before income taxes was $41.6 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 compared to $34.9 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020. Income Before Income Taxes Excluding Certain Items* in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 was $45.4 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Valneva to Participate in Goldman Sachs Eleventh Annual Biotech Symposium
T2 Biosystems Recognizes Sepsis Awareness Month with Thought Leadership Campaign and Participation ...
Voxtur Analytics Closes Acquisition of Xome Valuations
Coface SA strengthens further its leadership team
SomaLogic Closes Business Combination and Will Begin Trading Under the Ticker “SLGC” on the ...
LAKE GILES FEASIBILITY STUDY UPDATE: Macarthur engages VECKTA to provide hi-tech approach to delivery of sustainable power solution for ...
DraftKings Launches Mobile Sportsbook in Wyoming Ahead of NFL Kickoff
Exela Technologies Announces Completion of $150 million At-the-Market Offering
Credit Acceptance Pleased to Announce Resolution of Litigation With Massachusetts Attorney General
Luckin Coffee Announces Brief Extension of Milestone Date in Restructuring Support Agreement
Titel
NSAV ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH LUXFI TO PROVIDE LUXURY BRANDS WITH NFT’S
Playtika enters Design Entertainment market through acquisition of Reworks, maker of Redecor
Agra Ventures Provides Cannabis Crop Highlights and Commercial Outlook
DarkPulse, Inc. Finalizes Acquisition of Both Drone Based A.I. Company Remote Intelligence and ...
Aadi Bioscience Announces Closing of Merger with Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and $155M Private Placement
Novartis presents important overall survival and quality-of-life results across solid tumor ...
UPDATE: Matterport Enters the Public Sector to Digitize U.S. Government Facilities, Infrastructure, and ...
WonderFi Announces Closing of Reverse Takeover and Public Listing on the NEO Exchange
NIO Inc. Provides August 2021 Delivery Update and Prudently Adjusts Third Quarter Guidance
Zogenix Receives Orphan Drug Designation for FINTEPLA (Fenfluramine) in Japan
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...