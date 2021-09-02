Brady Corporation Reports Fiscal 2021 Fourth Quarter Results and Announces its Fiscal 2022 EPS Guidance

Quarter Ended July 31, 2021 Financial Results: Income before income taxes and losses of unconsolidated affiliate increased 19.4 percent to $41.6 million for the quarter ended July 31, 2021, compared to $34.9 million in the same quarter last year. Income Before Income Taxes Excluding Certain Items*, which was adjusted for non-recurring acquisition-related charges of $3.7 million for the quarter ended July 31, 2021, was $45.4 million, an increase of 30.1 percent compared to the fourth quarter of last year.

Net income for the quarter ended July 31, 2021 was $28.0 million compared to $27.7 million in the same quarter last year. Earnings per diluted Class A Nonvoting Common Share were $0.53 for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, compared to $0.53 in the same quarter last year. Net Income Excluding Certain Items* for the quarter ended July 31, 2021 was $37.0 million and Diluted EPS Excluding Certain Items* for the quarter ended July 31, 2021 was $0.70.

Sales for the quarter ended July 31, 2021 increased 21.6 percent, which consisted of an organic sales increase of 12.6 percent, an increase of 4.7 percent from acquisitions, and an increase of 4.3 percent from foreign currency translation. Sales for the quarter ended July 31, 2021 were $306.1 million compared to $251.7 million in the same quarter last year. By segment, sales increased 35.0 percent in Identification Solutions and decreased 6.8 percent in Workplace Safety, which consisted of an organic sales increase of 24.5 percent in Identification Solutions and an organic sales decline of 12.7 percent in Workplace Safety.

Year Ended July 31, 2021 Financial Results:

Income before income taxes and losses of unconsolidated affiliate increased 21.3 percent to $171.0 million for the year ended July 31, 2021, compared to $140.9 million for the year ended July 31, 2020. Income Before Income Taxes Excluding Certain Items* increased 12.9 percent to $174.8 million for the year ended July 31, 2021, compared to $154.8 million for the year ended July 31, 2020. Income Before Income Taxes Excluding Certain Items* for the year ended July 31, 2021 was adjusted for non-recurring acquisition-related expenses of $3.7 million. Income Before Income Taxes Excluding Certain Items* for the prior year ended July 31, 2020 was adjusted for non-cash impairment charges of $13.8 million.

Net income for the year ended July 31, 2021 increased 15.4 percent to $129.7 million compared to $112.4 million last year. Earnings per diluted Class A Nonvoting Common Share increased 17.1 percent to $2.47 for the year ended July 31, 2021, compared to $2.11 last year.

Net Income Excluding Certain Items* increased 12.3 percent to $138.6 million for the year ended July 31, 2021 compared to $123.4 million for the year ended July 31, 2020. Diluted EPS Excluding Certain Items* increased 14.2 percent to $2.65 for the year ended July 31, 2021 compared to $2.32 for the year ended July 31, 2020.

Sales for the year ended July 31, 2021 increased 5.9 percent, which consisted of organic sales growth of 1.6 percent, an increase of 1.1 percent from acquisitions, and an increase of 3.2 percent from foreign currency translation. Sales for the year ended July 31, 2021 were $1.14 billion compared to $1.08 billion in the same period last year. By segment, sales grew 7.2 percent in Identification Solutions and grew 2.2 percent in Workplace Safety, which consisted of organic sales growth of 3.7 percent in Identification Solutions and an organic sales decline of 3.8 percent in Workplace Safety.

Commentary:

“Throughout the pandemic, we invested in sales and marketing as well as research and development. These investments, coupled with improved market conditions, helped us generate double-digit organic sales growth this quarter,” said Brady’s President and Chief Executive Officer, J. Michael Nauman. “This quarter, we also completed three acquisitions which position Brady extremely well for long-term sales and cash flow growth. Each of these acquisitions brings technology to Brady that further cements our leadership position in selected niche safety and identification markets. Our priorities for fiscal 2022 are to continue to accelerate organic sales growth by making the necessary investments in R&D and sales and marketing, to continue to become a more efficient manufacturer through increased automation and the relentless push for sustainable efficiency actions, to ensure the smooth integration of our recent acquisitions, and finally to deploy our strong balance sheet to generate increased shareholder value.”

“This quarter, we had strong double-digit sales growth of 21.6 percent and generated non-GAAP EPS of $0.70, which represents another very strong quarter for Brady,” said Brady’s Chief Financial Officer, Aaron Pearce. “Brady continues to generate strong cash flow and has a very strong balance sheet. Even after investing $244 million in acquisitions in the fourth quarter, we are still in a net cash position of $109.3 million as of July 31, 2021. This year, we generated $205.7 million of cash flow from operating activities, which was an increase of 45.9 percent compared to last year. Brady’s strong balance sheet, recent organic and inorganic investments, and strong cash generation position us well for future financial success.”

Share Buyback Program:

On September 1, 2021, Brady’s Board of Directors authorized an increase in the Company’s share buyback program, bringing the amount of the Company’s Class A Common Stock authorized for repurchase up to a total of two million shares, inclusive of the shares in the existing share buyback program. The share buyback plan may be implemented from time to time on the open market or in privately negotiated transactions.

Fiscal 2022 Guidance:

Brady expects earnings per diluted Class A Nonvoting Common Share, excluding after-tax amortization expense to range from $3.12 to $3.32 for the year ending July 31, 2022. Brady also expects GAAP earnings per diluted Class A Nonvoting Common Share to range from $2.90 to $3.10, which would be an increase of 17.4 percent to 25.5 percent over the GAAP earnings per diluted Class A Nonvoting Common Share of $2.47 for the year ended July 31, 2021. Included in our earnings-per-share guidance is an $8.1 million increase in amortization expense from $7.1 million in fiscal 2021 to $15.2 million for the year ending July 31, 2022, which equates to an after-tax year-over-year increase of approximately $0.12 per share.



This guidance is based upon a full-year income tax rate of approximately 20 percent, depreciation and amortization expense of approximately $36 million, and sales growth in excess of 12 percent for the year ending July 31, 2022. Capital expenditures, exclusive of facility purchases are expected to be approximately $25 million during the year ending July 31, 2022. The Company’s fiscal 2022 guidance is based on foreign currency exchange rates as of July 31, 2021 and assumes a continued economic recovery.

A webcast regarding Brady’s fiscal 2021 fourth quarter financial results will be available at www.bradycorp.com/investors beginning at 9:30 a.m. central time today.

Brady Corporation is an international manufacturer and marketer of complete solutions that identify and protect people, products and places. Brady’s products help customers increase safety, security, productivity and performance and include high-performance labels, signs, safety devices, printing systems and software. Founded in 1914, the Company has a diverse customer base in electronics, telecommunications, manufacturing, electrical, construction, medical, aerospace and a variety of other industries. Brady is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and as of July 31, 2021, employed approximately 5,700 people in its worldwide businesses. Brady’s fiscal 2021 sales were approximately $1.14 billion. Brady stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BRC. More information is available on the Internet at www.bradyid.com.

* Income Before Income Taxes Excluding Certain Items, Net Income Excluding Certain Items, and Diluted EPS Excluding Certain Items are non-GAAP measures. See appendix.

In this news release, statements that are not reported financial results or other historic information are “forward-looking statements.” These forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, the Company's future financial position, business strategy, targets, projected sales, costs, earnings, capital expenditures, debt levels and cash flows, and plans and objectives of management for future operations.

The use of words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “should,” “project,” “continue” or “plan” or similar terminology are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain and are subject to risks, assumptions, and other factors, some of which are beyond Brady’s control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. For Brady, uncertainties arise from: adverse impacts of the novel coronavirus (“COVID-19”) pandemic or other pandemics; decreased demand for our products; our ability to compete effectively or to successfully execute our strategy; Brady’s ability to develop technologically advanced products that meet customer demands; Brady’s ability to properly identify, integrate, and grow acquired companies, and to manage contingent liabilities from divested businesses; raw material and other cost increases including raw material shortages; difficulties in protecting our websites, networks, and systems against security breaches; risks associated with the loss of key employees; extensive regulations by U.S. and non-U.S. governmental and self-regulatory entities; litigation, including product liability claims; foreign currency fluctuations; potential write-offs of goodwill and other intangible assets; changes in tax legislation and tax rates; differing interests of voting and non-voting shareholders; numerous other matters of national, regional and global scale, including major public health crises and government responses thereto and those of a political, economic, business, competitive, and regulatory nature contained from time to time in Brady’s U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to, those factors listed in the “Risk Factors” section within Item 1A of Part I of Brady’s Form 10-K for the year ended July 31, 2021.

These uncertainties may cause Brady's actual future results to be materially different than those expressed in its forward-looking statements. Brady does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements except as required by law.

BRADY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three months ended July 31, Year ended July 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net sales $ 306,130 $ 251,744 $ 1,144,698 $ 1,081,299 Cost of goods sold 158,481 133,238 583,252 552,734 Gross margin 147,649 118,506 561,446 528,565 Operating expenses: Research and development 13,167 9,364 44,551 40,662 Selling, general and administrative 93,680 75,923 349,768 336,059 Impairment charges — — — 13,821 Total operating expenses 106,847 85,287 394,319 390,542 Operating income 40,802 33,219 167,127 138,023 Other income (expense): Investment and other income 961 1,827 4,333 5,079 Interest expense (149 ) (190 ) (437 ) (2,166 ) Income before income taxes and losses of unconsolidated affiliate 41,614 34,856 171,023 140,936 Income tax expense 8,593 6,925 35,610 28,321 Income before losses of unconsolidated affiliate 33,021 27,931 135,413 112,615 Equity in losses of unconsolidated affiliate (4,994 ) (246 ) (5,754 ) (246 ) Net income $ 28,027 $ 27,685 $ 129,659 $ 112,369 Net income per Class A Nonvoting Common Share: Basic $ 0.54 $ 0.53 $ 2.49 $ 2.13 Diluted $ 0.53 $ 0.53 $ 2.47 $ 2.11 Dividends $ 0.22 $ 0.22 $ 0.88 $ 0.87 Net income per Class B Voting Common Share: Basic $ 0.54 $ 0.53 $ 2.48 $ 2.11 Diluted $ 0.53 $ 0.53 $ 2.46 $ 2.10 Dividends $ 0.22 $ 0.22 $ 0.86 $ 0.85 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 52,065 51,983 52,039 52,763 Diluted 52,611 52,389 52,409 53,231





BRADY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands) July 31, 2021 July 31, 2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 147,335 $ 217,643 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $7,306 and $7,157, respectively 170,579 146,181 Inventories 136,107 135,662 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 11,083 9,962 Total current assets 465,104 509,448 Property, plant and equipment—net 121,741 115,068 Goodwill 614,137 416,034 Other intangible assets 92,334 22,334 Deferred income taxes 16,343 8,845 Operating lease assets 41,880 41,899 Other assets 26,217 28,838 Total $ 1,377,756 $ 1,142,466 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 82,152 $ 62,547 Accrued compensation and benefits 81,173 41,546 Taxes, other than income taxes 13,054 8,057 Accrued income taxes 3,915 8,652 Current operating lease liabilities 17,667 15,304 Other current liabilities 59,623 49,782 Total current liabilities 257,584 185,888 Long-term debt 38,000 — Long-term operating lease liabilities 28,347 31,982 Other liabilities 90,797 61,524 Total liabilities 414,728 279,394 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock: Class A nonvoting common stock—Issued 51,261,487 shares, and outstanding 48,528,245 and 48,456,954 shares, respectively (aggregate liquidation preference of $42,716) 513 513 Class B voting common stock—Issued and outstanding, 3,538,628 shares 35 35 Additional paid-in capital 339,125 331,761 Retained earnings 788,369 704,456 Treasury stock—2,733,242 and 2,804,533 shares, respectively, of Class A nonvoting common stock, at cost (109,061 ) (107,216 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (55,953 ) (66,477 ) Total stockholders’ equity 963,028 863,072 Total $ 1,377,756 $ 1,142,466





BRADY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands) Year ended July 31, 2021 2020 Operating activities: Net income $ 129,659 $ 112,369 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 25,483 23,437 Stock-based compensation expense 10,098 8,843 Deferred income taxes (8,965 ) (764 ) Impairment charges — 13,821 Equity in losses of unconsolidated affiliate 5,754 246 Other (831 ) 2,611 Changes in operating assets and liabilities (net of effects of business acquisitions): Accounts receivable (12,614 ) 13,902 Inventories 7,298 (13,917 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (4,498 ) 4,477 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 58,283 (26,128 ) Income taxes (4,002 ) 2,080 Net cash provided by operating activities 205,665 140,977 Investing activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (27,189 ) (27,277 ) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (243,983 ) — Other 2,580 (8,842 ) Net cash used in investing activities (268,592 ) (36,119 ) Financing activities: Payment of dividends (45,746 ) (45,756 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 1,765 5,511 Payments for employee taxes withheld from stock-based awards (2,783 ) (9,065 ) Purchase of treasury stock (3,593 ) (64,514 ) Proceeds from borrowing on credit facilities 101,957 20,697 Repayment of borrowing on credit facilities (63,957 ) (21,855 ) Principal payments on debt — (48,672 ) Other 33 134 Net cash used in financing activities (12,324 ) (163,520 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 4,943 (2,767 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (70,308 ) (61,429 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 217,643 279,072 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 147,335 $ 217,643 Supplemental disclosures: Cash paid during the period for: Interest $ 373 $ 2,401 Income taxes 46,852 29,600





BRADY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT INFORMATION (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended July 31, Year Ended July 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 NET SALES ID Solutions $ 231,024 $ 171,189 $ 841,508 $ 784,707 Workplace Safety 75,106 80,555 303,190 296,592 Total $ 306,130 $ 251,744 $ 1,144,698 $ 1,081,299 SALES INFORMATION ID Solutions Organic 24.5 % (21.7 )% 3.7 % (8.0 )% Currency 3.6 % (1.1 )% 2.0 % (1.1 )% Acquisition 6.9 % — % 1.5 % — % Total 35.0 % (22.8 )% 7.2 % (9.1 )% Workplace Safety Organic (12.7 )% 10.8 % (3.8 )% 2.3 % Currency 5.9 % (1.1 )% 6.0 % (2.6 )% Total (6.8 )% 9.7 % 2.2 % (0.3 )% Total Company Organic 12.6 % (13.7 )% 1.6 % (5.4 )% Currency 4.3 % (1.0 )% 3.2 % (1.4 )% Acquisition 4.7 % — % 1.1 % — % Total 21.6 % (14.7 )% 5.9 % (6.8 )% SEGMENT PROFIT ID Solutions $ 42,420 $ 31,140 $ 169,238 $ 150,639 Workplace Safety 5,647 6,028 22,754 21,019 Total $ 48,067 $ 37,168 $ 191,992 $ 171,658 SEGMENT PROFIT AS A PERCENT OF NET SALES ID Solutions 18.4 % 18.2 % 20.1 % 19.2 % Workplace Safety 7.5 % 7.5 % 7.5 % 7.1 % Total 15.7 % 14.8 % 16.8 % 15.9 % Three Months Ended July 31, Year Ended July 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Total segment profit $ 48,067 $ 37,168 $ 191,992 $ 171,658 Unallocated amounts: Administrative costs (7,265 ) (3,949 ) (24,865 ) (19,814 ) Impairment charges - - - (13,821 ) Investment and other income 961 1,827 4,333 5,079 Interest expense (149 ) (190 ) (437 ) (2,166 ) Income before income taxes and losses of unconsolidated affiliate $ 41,614 $ 34,856 $ 171,023 $ 140,936





GAAP to NON-GAAP MEASURES

(Unaudited; Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)

In accordance with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s Regulation G, the following provides definitions of the non-GAAP measures used in the earnings release and the reconciliation to the most closely related GAAP measure.

Income Before Income Taxes Excluding Certain Items:

Brady is presenting the non-GAAP measure, "Income Before Income Taxes Excluding Certain Items." This is not a calculation based upon GAAP. The amounts included in this non-GAAP measure are derived from amounts included in the Consolidated Financial Statements and supporting footnote disclosures. We do not view these items to be part of our ongoing results. We believe this profit measure provides an important perspective of underlying business trends and results and provides a more comparable measure from year to year. The table below provides a reconciliation of the GAAP measure of Income before income taxes and losses of unconsolidated affiliate to the non-GAAP measure of Income Before Income Taxes Excluding Certain Items:



Three months ended July 31, Twelve months ended July 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Income before income taxes and losses of unconsolidated affiliate (GAAP measure) $ 41,614 $ 34,856 $ 171,023 $ 140,936 Non-recurring acquisition transaction fees and other expenses 3,742 - 3,742 - Impairment charges - - - 13,821 Income Before Income Taxes Excluding Certain Items (non-GAAP measure) $ 45,356 $ 34,856 $ 174,765 $ 154,757





Income Tax Expense Excluding Certain Items:

Brady is presenting the non-GAAP measure, "Income Tax Expense Excluding Certain Items." This is not a calculation based upon GAAP. The amounts included in this non-GAAP measure are derived from amounts included in the Consolidated Financial Statements and supporting footnote disclosures. We do not view these items to be part of our ongoing results. We believe this measure provides an important perspective of underlying business trends and results and provides a more comparable measure from year to year. The table below provides a reconciliation of the GAAP measure of Income tax expense to the non-GAAP measure of Income Tax Expense Excluding Certain Items:



Three months ended July 31, Twelve months ended July 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Income tax expense (GAAP measure) $ 8,593 $ 6,925 $ 35,610 $ 28,321 Non-recurring acquisition transaction fees and other expenses 689 - 689 - Impairment charges - - - 2,757 Acquisition-related tax charges (942 ) - (942 ) - Income Tax Expense Excluding Certain Items (non-GAAP measure) $ 8,340 $ 6,925 $ 35,357 $ 31,078





Net Income Excluding Certain Items:

Brady is presenting the non-GAAP measure, "Net Income Excluding Certain Items." This is not a calculation based upon GAAP. The amounts included in this non-GAAP measure are derived from amounts included in the Consolidated Financial Statements and supporting footnote disclosures. We do not view these items to be part of our ongoing results. We believe this measure provides an important perspective of underlying business trends and results and provides a more comparable measure from year to year. The table below provides a reconciliation of the GAAP measure of Net income to the non-GAAP measure of Net Income Excluding Certain Items:



Three months ended July 31, Twelve months ended July 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income (GAAP measure) $ 28,027 $ 27,685 $ 129,659 $ 112,369 Non-recurring acquisition transaction fees and other expenses 3,053 - 3,053 - Impairment charges - - - 11,064 Acquisition-related tax charges 942 - 942 - Other-than-temporary impairment of unconsolidated affiliate 4,994 - 4,994 - Net Income Excluding Certain Items (non-GAAP measure) $ 37,016 $ 27,685 $ 138,648 $ 123,433





Diluted EPS Excluding Certain Items:

Brady is presenting the non-GAAP measure, "Diluted EPS Excluding Certain Items." This is not a calculation based upon GAAP. The amounts included in this non-GAAP measure are derived from amounts included in the Consolidated Financial Statements. We do not view these items to be part of our ongoing results. We believe this measure provides an important perspective of underlying business trends and results and provides a more comparable measure from year to year. The table below provides a reconciliation of the GAAP measure of Net income per Class A Nonvoting Common Share to the non-GAAP measure of Diluted EPS Excluding Certain Items:



Three months ended July 31, Twelve months ended July 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income per Class A Nonvoting Common Share (GAAP measure) $ 0.53 $ 0.53 $ 2.47 $ 2.11 Non-recurring acquisition transaction fees and other expenses 0.06 - 0.06 - Impairment charges - - - 0.21 Acquisition-related tax charges 0.02 - 0.02 - Other-than-temporary impairment of unconsolidated affiliate 0.09 - 0.10 - Diluted EPS Excluding Certain Items (non-GAAP measure) $ 0.70 $ 0.53 $ 2.65 $ 2.32



