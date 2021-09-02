checkAd

Sigilon Therapeutics to Participate in Two Upcoming Healthcare Investor Conferences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX), a biotechnology company that seeks to develop functional cures for chronic diseases through its Shielded Living Therapeutics platform, today announced that its President and Chief Executive Officer, Rogerio Vivaldi, M.D., will participate in two upcoming healthcare investor conferences.

Presentation Details:

Event: Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
Date: Friday, September 10, 2021
Time: 8:00 AM ET
Details: Live Fireside Chat

Event: H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
Date: Monday, September 13, 2021
Time: 7:00 AM ET
Details: On Demand Corporate Presentation

Webcasts of the Morgan Stanley fireside chat and the H.C. Wainwright corporate presentation will be accessible under “Events and Presentations” in the Investors & Media page of the Company's website at www.sigilon.com. A replay of each webcast will be available at the same location following the event.

About Sigilon Therapeutics
Sigilon Therapeutics seeks to develop functional cures for chronic diseases through its Shielded Living Therapeutics platform. Sigilon’s product candidates are non-viral engineered cell-based therapies designed to produce the crucial proteins, enzymes or factors needed by patients living with chronic diseases such as hemophilia, lysosomal diseases and diabetes. The engineered cells are protected by Sigilon’s Afibromer biomaterials matrix, which shields them from immune rejection and fibrosis. Sigilon was founded by Flagship Pioneering in conjunction with Daniel Anderson, Ph.D., and Robert Langer, Sc.D., of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

