SAFEGUARD SCIENTIFICS ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF ACQUISITION OF ITS OWNERSHIP INTERESTS IN FLASHTALKING AND COMMENCMENT OF TENDER OFFER TO PURCHASE UP TO $35 MILLION OF ITS COMMON STOCK

RADNOR, Pa., Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) (“Safeguard,” “SFE” or the “Company”) today announced that the previously announced acquisition of its ownership interest in Flashtalking was completed resulting in cash proceeds to Safeguard of approximately $44.8 million.   The Company may receive additional amounts of up to approximately $0.8 million over the next 24 months from the resolution of escrow contingencies.

Safeguard is also announcing today the commencement of a modified “Dutch auction” self-tender offer to purchase for cash up to $35 million in value of shares of its common stock at a price within (and including) the range of $7.90 to $9.00 per share. The closing price of SFE’s common stock on Wednesday September 1, 2021, the last full trading day prior to the commencement of the tender offer, was $7.88 per share. SFE intends to finance the tender offer with cash proceeds from the sale of its ownership interest in Flashtalking.

“Today’s announcement represents a significant achievement as we are committed to returning value to Safeguard’s shareholders when our liquidity exceeds what is needed to operate and support our portfolio,” said Safeguard CEO Eric C. Salzman.  “As we work closely with our remaining portfolio companies, we will continue to explore all avenues to maximize value for our shareholders.”

The tender offer will expire at 5:00 pm, Eastern Time, on Friday, October 1, 2021, unless extended by SFE. Tenders of SFE’s common stock must be made prior to the expiration of the tender offer and may be withdrawn at any time prior to the expiration of the tender offer. The modified “Dutch auction” will allow shareholders to indicate how many shares and at what price or prices within SFE’s specified range they wish to tender. Based on the number of shares tendered and the prices specified by the tendering shareholders, a determination will be made as to the lowest price per share within the range that will enable SFE to purchase up to $35 million of its common stock or a lesser amount if the offer is not fully subscribed. SFE also reserves the right to purchase up to an additional 2% of its shares outstanding pursuant to and without amending or extending the tender offer.

