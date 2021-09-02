checkAd

Tuesday Morning Announces Reporting Date for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Results

DALLAS, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ: TUEM), a leading off-price retailer of home goods and décor, today announced that the Company will hold a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and fiscal 2021 financial results on Thursday, September 9th, 2021 at 8:00 am Central Time. A press release detailing the Company's financial results will be issued before the market opens and prior to the conference call.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available in the investor relations section of the Company's website, www.tuesdaymorning.com. Investors and analysts interested in listening to the call are invited to dial 877-407-9716 or 201-493-6779, if calling internationally, approximately ten minutes prior to the start of the call. A replay of the webcast will be posted on the website for 90 days.

About Tuesday Morning
Tuesday Morning Corporation is one of the original off-price retailers specializing in name-brand, high-quality products for the home, including upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food, toys and seasonal décor, at prices generally below those found in boutique, specialty and department stores, catalogs and on-line retailers. Based in Dallas, Texas, the Company opened its first store in 1974 and currently operates 490 stores in 40 states. More information and a list of store locations may be found on the Company's website at www.tuesdaymorning.com

Investors:
Caitlin Churchill, ICR
Caitlin.Churchill@icrinc.com
203-682-8200

Media:
TuesdayMorning@edelman.com





