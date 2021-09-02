checkAd

Builders FirstSource Acquires California TrusFrame, California’s Largest Independent Truss Manufacturer

Adds Substantial and Profitable Scale to Value-added Components Business in Both Northern and Southern California

DALLAS, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE: BLDR) (“Builders FirstSource” or the “Company”), today announced it has acquired California TrusFrame, LLC (“CTF”), the largest independent producer of value-added building products in California, for $179.5 million.

Established in 1982, CTF is a leading designer and manufacturer of prefabricated structural building components, including roof trusses, floor trusses and wall panels, supplying home builders, framers and general contractors across single-family and multi-family end markets throughout California. CTF is led by President and Chief Executive Officer Shawn Overholtzer, who will be joining Builders FirstSource along with the rest of its employees upon closing, and operates four strategically-located manufacturing facilities in Hughson, Sanger and Perris, California.

“We are pleased to strengthen our broad portfolio of industry-leading solutions and valued-added products with the acquisition of CTF,” said Dave Flitman, President and CEO of Builders FirstSource. “CTF’s uniquely positioned operations will allow us to expand our offerings and production capacity in the largest housing market in the country, delivering benefits to our new and existing customers. We are excited to welcome Shawn and the rest of the CTF team to Builders FirstSource and look forward to enhancing our established platform and resources to further grow our value-added capabilities in this important market.”

CTF reported trailing twelve months sales of approximately $143 million as of July 31, 2021.

About Builders FirstSource
Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Builders FirstSource is the largest U.S. supplier of building products, prefabricated components and value-added services to the professional market segment for new residential construction and repair and remodeling. We provide customers an integrated homebuilding solution, offering manufacturing, supply, delivery and installation of a full range of structural and related building products. We operate in 39 states with approximately 550 locations and service customers in 47 of the top 50 Metropolitan Statistical Areas, providing geographic diversity and balanced end market exposure. We service customers from strategically located distribution and manufacturing facilities (certain of which are co-located) that produce value-added products such as roof and floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and pre-hung doors. Builders FirstSource also distributes dimensional lumber and lumber sheet goods, millwork, windows, interior and exterior doors, and other building products. For more information about Builders FirstSource, visit the Company’s website at www.bldr.com.

