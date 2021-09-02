checkAd

Autolus Therapeutics to participate in upcoming virtual investor conferences

02.09.2021, 13:00   

- Goldman Sachs Eleventh Annual Biotech Symposium on September 7

 - 2021 Virtual Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference on September 10 at 7.30am ET

- H.C. Wainwright & Co 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference on September 13, at 7.00am ET

LONDON, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autolus Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: AUTL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies, today announced that management will participate in three upcoming virtual investor conferences. An audio webcast of any presentations will be available live. You can access the webcasts via the Events section of the Autolus website. An archived version will also be available through the Company’s website for a limited time following the conference.

About Autolus Therapeutics plc
Autolus is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation, programmed T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. Using a broad suite of proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies, the company is engineering precisely targeted, controlled and highly active T cell therapies that are designed to better recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms and eliminate these cells. Autolus has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors. For more information, please visit www.autolus.com.

Contact:

Lucinda Crabtree, PhD
Vice President, Business Strategy and Planning
+44 (0) 7587 372 619 
l.crabtree@autolus.com

Julia Wilson
+44 (0) 7818 430877
j.wilson@autolus.com

Susan A. Noonan
S.A. Noonan Communications
+1-212-966-3650
susan@sanoonan.com

 





