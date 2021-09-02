Fulcrum Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: FULC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of patients with genetically defined rare
diseases, today announced that management will be participating in the following upcoming investor conferences:
-
Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
Thursday, September 9, 2021 at 4:15 p.m. ET
-
H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
Monday, September 13, 2021 at 7:00 a.m. ET
-
Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference
Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at 3:20 p.m. ET
Live audio webcasts will be available through the Investor Relations section of the Fulcrum website at https://ir.fulcrumtx.com/events-and-presentations. Archived replays will be available on the Company’s website for 30 days.
About Fulcrum Therapeutics
Fulcrum Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of patients with genetically defined rare diseases in areas of high unmet medical need. Fulcrum’s proprietary product engine, FulcrumSeek, identifies drug targets which can modulate gene expression to treat the known root cause of gene mis-expression. The Company has advanced losmapimod to Phase 2 clinical development for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD). Fulcrum has also advanced FTX-6058, a small molecule designed to increase expression of fetal hemoglobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia, into Phase 1 clinical development.
Please visit www.fulcrumtx.com.
Contact:
Christi Waarich
Director, Investor Relations
and Corporate Communications
617-651-8664
cwaarich@fulcrumtx.com
