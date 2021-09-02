Fulcrum Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: FULC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of patients with genetically defined rare diseases, today announced that management will be participating in the following upcoming investor conferences:



Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Thursday, September 9, 2021 at 4:15 p.m. ET

H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

Monday, September 13, 2021 at 7:00 a.m. ET

Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference

Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at 3:20 p.m. ET

Live audio webcasts will be available through the Investor Relations section of the Fulcrum website at https://ir.fulcrumtx.com/events-and-presentations. Archived replays will be available on the Company’s website for 30 days.