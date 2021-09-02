checkAd

GZ6G Technologies’ Green Zebra Smart Networks Division Showroom Soft Opening Scheduled For Wednesday, September 8

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.09.2021, 13:00  |  38   |   |   

Green Zebra Smart Networks Irvine Location Will Be a Model for Future Sites

LAS VEGAS, NV, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – GZ6G Technologies (OTCMarkets: GZIC), the complete enterprise smart solutions provider for large venues and cities, has announced that its Green Zebra Smart Networks and Green Zebra Smart Labs divisions have scheduled its Irvine office soft office opening to the public Wednesday, September 8, 2021. Our Irvine, CA location offers more than just IT & Wireless networking, security and IT managed services. 

Our Smart Labs team will bring to life the customer experience through Internet Of Things (IoT) technologies to accelerate the future of In-Venue customer engagement.

Over the last few months we have created a safe and secure business environment to protect and manage customer data and hardware remotely; selected the latest technology servers and backup devices to support Internet of Things (IoT) software applications, have added security cameras, security doors, security locks and the best of breed IT device management and monitoring tools among other measures to secure, monitor and protect our small to mid-size business clients and their remote workforces in Southern California.

Customers will be able to walk into the new facility and experience everything Green Zebra Smart Networks has to offer with state-of-the-art monitors and equipment showcasing; IPTV technology, Point-of-Sale system, Wi-Fi examples, data security, IoT software, and more. In addition, Green Zebra Smart Networks will provide businesses with remote IT and wireless managed and monitoring services in the Southern California business market. 

“We’ve spent months perfecting our first Green Zebra Smart Networks location so that our customers can see, touch and understand our products and services as well as speak with our engineers and staff about their business needs,” said Coleman Smith, CEO and President of GZ6G Technologies. “We are here to showcase and assist our clients with monthly services that include enterprise level experience, IT infrastructure strategy and planning, and remote management and monitoring services.”

Partnering with IT Managed Service Providers (MSPs) across the country such as ConnectWise, helps Green Zebra Networks deliver a high standard of service and affordable solutions to all types of businesses and other organizations, no matter how large or small. Target companies include those with 10 or more employees or employee workstations for a minimum monthly fee of $5,000.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

GZ6G Technologies’ Green Zebra Smart Networks Division Showroom Soft Opening Scheduled For Wednesday, September 8 Green Zebra Smart Networks Irvine Location Will Be a Model for Future Sites LAS VEGAS, NV, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire – GZ6G Technologies (OTCMarkets: GZIC), the complete enterprise smart solutions provider for large …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Valneva to Participate in Goldman Sachs Eleventh Annual Biotech Symposium
T2 Biosystems Recognizes Sepsis Awareness Month with Thought Leadership Campaign and Participation ...
Voxtur Analytics Closes Acquisition of Xome Valuations
Coface SA strengthens further its leadership team
SomaLogic Closes Business Combination and Will Begin Trading Under the Ticker “SLGC” on the ...
LAKE GILES FEASIBILITY STUDY UPDATE: Macarthur engages VECKTA to provide hi-tech approach to delivery of sustainable power solution for ...
DraftKings Launches Mobile Sportsbook in Wyoming Ahead of NFL Kickoff
Exela Technologies Announces Completion of $150 million At-the-Market Offering
Credit Acceptance Pleased to Announce Resolution of Litigation With Massachusetts Attorney General
Luckin Coffee Announces Brief Extension of Milestone Date in Restructuring Support Agreement
Titel
NSAV ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH LUXFI TO PROVIDE LUXURY BRANDS WITH NFT’S
Playtika enters Design Entertainment market through acquisition of Reworks, maker of Redecor
Agra Ventures Provides Cannabis Crop Highlights and Commercial Outlook
DarkPulse, Inc. Finalizes Acquisition of Both Drone Based A.I. Company Remote Intelligence and ...
Aadi Bioscience Announces Closing of Merger with Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and $155M Private Placement
Novartis presents important overall survival and quality-of-life results across solid tumor ...
UPDATE: Matterport Enters the Public Sector to Digitize U.S. Government Facilities, Infrastructure, and ...
WonderFi Announces Closing of Reverse Takeover and Public Listing on the NEO Exchange
NIO Inc. Provides August 2021 Delivery Update and Prudently Adjusts Third Quarter Guidance
Zogenix Receives Orphan Drug Designation for FINTEPLA (Fenfluramine) in Japan
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...