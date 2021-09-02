GZ6G Technologies’ Green Zebra Smart Networks Division Showroom Soft Opening Scheduled For Wednesday, September 8

Our Smart Labs team will bring to life the customer experience through Internet Of Things (IoT) technologies to accelerate the future of In-Venue customer engagement.

LAS VEGAS, NV, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – GZ6G Technologies (OTCMarkets: GZIC), the complete enterprise smart solutions provider for large venues and cities, has announced that its Green Zebra Smart Networks and Green Zebra Smart Labs divisions have scheduled its Irvine office soft office opening to the public Wednesday, September 8, 2021. Our Irvine, CA location offers more than just IT & Wireless networking, security and IT managed services.

Over the last few months we have created a safe and secure business environment to protect and manage customer data and hardware remotely; selected the latest technology servers and backup devices to support Internet of Things (IoT) software applications, have added security cameras, security doors, security locks and the best of breed IT device management and monitoring tools among other measures to secure, monitor and protect our small to mid-size business clients and their remote workforces in Southern California.

Customers will be able to walk into the new facility and experience everything Green Zebra Smart Networks has to offer with state-of-the-art monitors and equipment showcasing; IPTV technology, Point-of-Sale system, Wi-Fi examples, data security, IoT software, and more. In addition, Green Zebra Smart Networks will provide businesses with remote IT and wireless managed and monitoring services in the Southern California business market.

“We’ve spent months perfecting our first Green Zebra Smart Networks location so that our customers can see, touch and understand our products and services as well as speak with our engineers and staff about their business needs,” said Coleman Smith, CEO and President of GZ6G Technologies. “We are here to showcase and assist our clients with monthly services that include enterprise level experience, IT infrastructure strategy and planning, and remote management and monitoring services.”

Partnering with IT Managed Service Providers (MSPs) across the country such as ConnectWise, helps Green Zebra Networks deliver a high standard of service and affordable solutions to all types of businesses and other organizations, no matter how large or small. Target companies include those with 10 or more employees or employee workstations for a minimum monthly fee of $5,000.