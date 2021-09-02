checkAd

Bitfarms Ltd. to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Virtual Conference

TORONTO, Ontario and BROSSARD, Québec, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitfarms Ltd. (Nasdaq: BITF // TSXV: BITF), a publicly traded Bitcoin mining company currently powering over 1.0% of the Bitcoin network with greater than 99% green hydroelectricity, announces today that Geoffrey Morphy, Bitfarms’ President, will present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference being held virtually from September 13 – 15, 2021.

Mr. Morphy’s corporate presentation will become available for viewing on September 13 at 7:00 AM ET. 

Investors can register here: www.hcwevents.com.

Mr. Morphy and other members of the senior management team will also be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conference. Interested investors should contact H.C. Wainwright to schedule a meeting with management.

We invite you to visit our website to learn more about Bitfarms and for a convenient link to watch the presentation at a later time. The presentation will be archived for a period of 90 days. The link will be found under the tab titled Presentation & Events at: https://www.bitfarms.com/investors/

About Bitfarms Ltd.

Founded in 2017, Bitfarms is a Bitcoin mining company, running vertically integrated mining operations with onsite technical repair, proprietary data analytics and Company-owned electrical engineering and installation services to deliver high operational performance and uptime.

Having demonstrated rapid growth and stellar operations, Bitfarms became the first Bitcoin mining company to complete its long form prospectus with the Ontario Securities Commission and started trading on the TSX-V in July 2019. On February 24, 2021, Bitfarms was honored to be announced as a Rising Star by the TSX-V. On June 21, 2021, Bitfarms started trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market.

Bitfarms has a diversified production platform with five industrial scale facilities located in Québec. Each facility is over 99% powered with environmentally friendly hydro power and secured with long-term power contracts. Bitfarms is currently the only publicly traded pure-play mining company audited by a Big Four audit firm.

To learn more about Bitfarms’ events, developments, and online communities:

Website: www.bitfarms.com

https://www.facebook.com/bitfarms/
https://twitter.com/Bitfarms_io
https://www.instagram.com/bitfarms/
https://www.linkedin.com/company/bitfarms/

Cautionary Statement

Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered highly speculative. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange), Nasdaq, nor any other securities exchange or regulatory authority accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

