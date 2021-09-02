OraSure Technologies Announces Resignation of CFO Roberto Cuca and Succession Plan

Mr. Cuca resigned to pursue an opportunity within the healthcare industry. Mr. Cuca’s departure is not related to any disagreements or disputes with the management or the Board of Directors of the Company on any matters including the Company’s accounting principles, practices, financial statement disclosures, or compliance procedures.

BETHLEHEM, Pa., Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR), a global leader in point-of-care testing and sample collection technologies, announced that Chief Financial Officer Roberto Cuca has resigned from the Company effective September 17, 2021. The Company has initiated a search for a permanent Chief Financial Officer with the capabilities and qualifications to support the Company’s strategic goals. Both internal and external candidates will be evaluated.

“I would like to thank Roberto for his service to the Company and wish him well in his future endeavors,” said OraSure President and CEO Stephen Tang, Ph.D. “We remain confident in the outlook for the Company as we have seen significant recent demand for our InteliSwab COVID-19 Rapid Test and continuing recovery of our core businesses. As an executive team, we are also focused on our current strategic review process with an eye toward driving long-term growth and shareholder value.”

Scott Gleason, who currently serves as the Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications, will serve as the interim CFO while the Company conducts its search process. Prior to joining OraSure, Mr. Gleason served as the Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Strategy for Myriad Genetics, Inc., a leading specialty diagnostic laboratory in the United States focused on genetic testing and precision medicine. At Myriad, he managed the investor relations and corporate communications functions, led the annual strategic planning process, and was a member of the Company's strategic committee. Prior to his tenure with Myriad Genetics, Mr. Gleason was a senior publishing analyst at Stephens, Inc., from 2005 to 2013 covering the life science tools and diagnostics industry. Before joining Stephens, Inc., Mr. Gleason was a United States Air Force aircraft maintenance officer and participated in two wartime deployments. Mr. Gleason received a Bachelor of Science degree from the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, CO.