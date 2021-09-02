Global Industry Leaders to Weigh Up How Energy Sector Can Contribute to a Net-Zero World at Wood Mackenzie’s Global Energy Summit

LONDON/HOUSTON/SINGAPORE, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This year will prove pivotal for the energy sector. But as the world regroups from the Covid-19 pandemic, the challenge of limiting the impact of climate change has been brought into sharp relief and will be taken up in earnest at the COP26 summit in Glasgow this November.

Join bp’s Bernard Looney, Anglo American’s Mark Cutifani and Shell’s Maarten Wetselaar as event assesses impact of energy transition on natural resources sector

Ahead of COP26, as companies across the energy and natural resources value chain lay the foundations of an unprecedented effort to decarbonise the globe’s energy matrix, Wood Mackenzie , a Verisk company (Nasdaq: VRSK), will gather industry leaders at its annual Global Energy Summit . The digital event will run from 28 September to 8 October.

At this year’s Global Energy Summit, Wood Mackenzie’s experts and guests will debate the critical issues affecting the energy and natural resources sector, including:

What would a 2-degree pathway mean for commodities?

How will we meet the world's electrification ambitions?

Which technologies will be the winners and the losers?

Who will finance the transition to low-carbon energy?

Can the energy and natural resources sector adapt to the emerging challenges?

Wood Mackenzie’s world-leading experts and invited guest speakers from industry, finance and government will tackle these issues and more.

Keynote speakers at the plenary week include:

Bernard Looney , Chief Executive Officer of bp

, Chief Executive Officer of bp Maarten Wetselaar , Integrated Gas, Renewables and Energy Solutions Director, Shell

, Integrated Gas, Renewables and Energy Solutions Director, Shell Tengku Muhammed Taufik , President and Group Chief Executive Officer, Petronas

, President and Group Chief Executive Officer, Petronas Mark Cutifani , Chief Executive Officer, Anglo American

, Chief Executive Officer, Anglo American Anne Hoskins , Chief Policy Officer, Sunrun

, Chief Policy Officer, Sunrun Michael Lee , Chief Executive Officer, Octopus Energy USA

, Chief Executive Officer, Octopus Energy USA Jonathan Posen, Head of Strategy for Sustainable Investing, BlackRock

Summit attendees will also be part of a global network and will be able to connect, learn and share with peers across the world via our event communities and one-on-one meeting tool.