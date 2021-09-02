checkAd

Global Industry Leaders to Weigh Up How Energy Sector Can Contribute to a Net-Zero World at Wood Mackenzie’s Global Energy Summit

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.09.2021, 13:00  |  38   |   |   

Join bp’s Bernard Looney, Anglo American’s Mark Cutifani and Shell’s Maarten Wetselaar as event assesses impact of energy transition on natural resources sector

LONDON/HOUSTON/SINGAPORE, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This year will prove pivotal for the energy sector. But as the world regroups from the Covid-19 pandemic, the challenge of limiting the impact of climate change has been brought into sharp relief and will be taken up in earnest at the COP26 summit in Glasgow this November.

Ahead of COP26, as companies across the energy and natural resources value chain lay the foundations of an unprecedented effort to decarbonise the globe’s energy matrix, Wood Mackenzie, a Verisk company (Nasdaq: VRSK), will gather industry leaders at its annual Global Energy Summit. The digital event will run from 28 September to 8 October.

At this year’s Global Energy Summit, Wood Mackenzie’s experts and guests will debate the critical issues affecting the energy and natural resources sector, including:

  • What would a 2-degree pathway mean for commodities?
  • How will we meet the world's electrification ambitions?
  • Which technologies will be the winners and the losers?
  • Who will finance the transition to low-carbon energy?
  • Can the energy and natural resources sector adapt to the emerging challenges?

Wood Mackenzie’s world-leading experts and invited guest speakers from industry, finance and government will tackle these issues and more.

Keynote speakers at the plenary week include:

  • Bernard Looney, Chief Executive Officer of bp
  • Maarten Wetselaar, Integrated Gas, Renewables and Energy Solutions Director, Shell
  • Tengku Muhammed Taufik, President and Group Chief Executive Officer, Petronas
  • Mark Cutifani, Chief Executive Officer, Anglo American
  • Anne Hoskins, Chief Policy Officer, Sunrun
  • Michael Lee, Chief Executive Officer, Octopus Energy USA
  • Jonathan Posen, Head of Strategy for Sustainable Investing, BlackRock

Summit attendees will also be part of a global network and will be able to connect, learn and share with peers across the world via our event communities and one-on-one meeting tool.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Global Industry Leaders to Weigh Up How Energy Sector Can Contribute to a Net-Zero World at Wood Mackenzie’s Global Energy Summit Join bp’s Bernard Looney, Anglo American’s Mark Cutifani and Shell’s Maarten Wetselaar as event assesses impact of energy transition on natural resources sectorLONDON/HOUSTON/SINGAPORE, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - This year will prove …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Valneva to Participate in Goldman Sachs Eleventh Annual Biotech Symposium
T2 Biosystems Recognizes Sepsis Awareness Month with Thought Leadership Campaign and Participation ...
Voxtur Analytics Closes Acquisition of Xome Valuations
Coface SA strengthens further its leadership team
SomaLogic Closes Business Combination and Will Begin Trading Under the Ticker “SLGC” on the ...
LAKE GILES FEASIBILITY STUDY UPDATE: Macarthur engages VECKTA to provide hi-tech approach to delivery of sustainable power solution for ...
DraftKings Launches Mobile Sportsbook in Wyoming Ahead of NFL Kickoff
Exela Technologies Announces Completion of $150 million At-the-Market Offering
Credit Acceptance Pleased to Announce Resolution of Litigation With Massachusetts Attorney General
Luckin Coffee Announces Brief Extension of Milestone Date in Restructuring Support Agreement
Titel
NSAV ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH LUXFI TO PROVIDE LUXURY BRANDS WITH NFT’S
Playtika enters Design Entertainment market through acquisition of Reworks, maker of Redecor
Agra Ventures Provides Cannabis Crop Highlights and Commercial Outlook
DarkPulse, Inc. Finalizes Acquisition of Both Drone Based A.I. Company Remote Intelligence and ...
Aadi Bioscience Announces Closing of Merger with Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and $155M Private Placement
Novartis presents important overall survival and quality-of-life results across solid tumor ...
UPDATE: Matterport Enters the Public Sector to Digitize U.S. Government Facilities, Infrastructure, and ...
WonderFi Announces Closing of Reverse Takeover and Public Listing on the NEO Exchange
NIO Inc. Provides August 2021 Delivery Update and Prudently Adjusts Third Quarter Guidance
Zogenix Receives Orphan Drug Designation for FINTEPLA (Fenfluramine) in Japan
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...