CareDx to Participate in Upcoming Conferences

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNA), a leading precision medicine company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers, announced today the Company plans to participate in the 2021 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference and H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference.



CareDx’s management will be participating in the 2021 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at 3:20 p.m Eastern Time. To listen to a live webcast, please visit the investor relations section of CareDx’s website at: investors.caredxinc.com.