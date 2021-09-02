First Advantage to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

For more information on specific events and webcast details (if available), visit the “Events & Presentations” section on the company’s investor relations website at https://investors.fadv.com .

A live webcast of presentations will be available for those conferences that support webcasts. Replays will also be available for a limited time under the “Events & Presentations” section on the company’s investor relations website.

About First Advantage

First Advantage (NASDAQ: FA) is a leading global provider of technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital. The Company delivers innovative solutions and insights that help customers manage risk and hire the best talent. Enabled by its proprietary technology platform, First Advantage’s products and solutions help companies protect their brands and provide safer environments for their customers and their most important resources: employees, contractors, contingent workers, tenants, and drivers. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, First Advantage performs screens in over 200 countries and territories on behalf of its more than 30,000 customers. For more information about First Advantage, visit the Company’s website at https://fadv.com/.

Contacts

Investors:

Stephanie D. Gorman

Vice President, Investor Relations

Stephanie.Gorman@fadv.com

(888) 314-9761

Media:

Elisabeth Warrick

Senior Brand Communications Manager

Elisabeth.Warrick@fadv.com

(888) 314-9761