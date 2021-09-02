Prelude Therapeutics Announces Participation at Two Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prelude Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: PRLD), a clinical-stage precision oncology company, today announced that members of its management team will participate in two upcoming virtual investor conferences:



Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Fireside chat at 11:45 a.m. ET on Thursday, September 9, 2021

H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

Corporate presentation at 7:00 a.m. ET on Monday, September 13, 2021

A live webcast of the Morgan Stanley fireside chat and H.C. Wainwright presentation can be accessed under “Events & Presentations” in the Investor Section of the Company’s website, https://investors.preludetx.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentatio ..., where a replay of the events will also be available for a limited time.