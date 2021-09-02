checkAd

Prelude Therapeutics Announces Participation at Two Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prelude Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: PRLD), a clinical-stage precision oncology company, today announced that members of its management team will participate in two upcoming virtual investor conferences:

  • Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
    Fireside chat at 11:45 a.m. ET on Thursday, September 9, 2021
  • H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
    Corporate presentation at 7:00 a.m. ET on Monday, September 13, 2021

A live webcast of the Morgan Stanley fireside chat and H.C. Wainwright presentation can be accessed under “Events & Presentations” in the Investor Section of the Company’s website, https://investors.preludetx.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentatio ..., where a replay of the events will also be available for a limited time.

About Prelude Therapeutics

Prelude Therapeutics is a clinical-stage precision oncology company developing innovative drug candidates targeting critical cancer cell pathways. The Company’s lead product candidates are designed to be oral, potent, and selective inhibitors of PRMT5. Prelude’s first clinical candidate, PRT543, is in Phase 1 development for advanced solid tumors and select myeloid malignancies. Prelude is also advancing PRT811, a second PRMT5 inhibitor optimized for high brain exposure, in a Phase 1 clinical trial including glioblastoma multiforme (GBM). The Company’s pipeline also includes its third clinical candidate, PRT1419, an orally available MCL1 inhibitor in Phase 1 development for patients with relapsed/refractory hematologic malignancies, and its two most advanced preclinical candidates, PRT2527, a CDK9 inhibitor, and PRT-SCA2, a SMARCA2 protein degrader.

Investor Contact:
Stacey Jurchison
Executive Director, Corporate Affairs
sjurchison@preludetx.com

Melissa Forst
Argot Partners
212.600.1902
prelude@argotpartners.com

Media Contact:
Deborah Elson
Argot Partners
212.600.1902
prelude@argotpartners.com





