checkAd

Velodyne Lidar to Participate in Upcoming September Conferences

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.09.2021, 13:05  |  28   |   |   

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLDR, VLDRW), the leading lidar company, known worldwide for its broad portfolio of breakthrough lidar technologies, announces participation in the upcoming September conferences.

Citi's 2021 Global Technology Virtual Conference
 Wednesday, September 15, 2021
Presentation Time: 10:30am ET

Evercore ISI AUTOTECH & AI FORUM
 Wednesday, September 22, 2021
Presentation Time: 2:00pm ET

Management will host individual and small group investor meetings on the same day. A live and archived audio webcast of the group presentations will be accessible on Velodyne’s investor relations website at investors.velodynelidar.com.

About Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne Lidar (Nasdaq: VLDR, VLDRW) ushered in a new era of autonomous technology with the invention of real-time surround view lidar sensors. Velodyne, the global leader in lidar, is known for its broad portfolio of breakthrough lidar technologies. Velodyne’s revolutionary sensor and software solutions provide flexibility, quality, and performance to meet the needs of a wide range of industries, including autonomous vehicles, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), robotics, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), smart cities and security. Through continuous innovation, Velodyne strives to transform lives and communities by advancing safer mobility for all. For more information, visit www.velodynelidar.com.

Velodyne Lidar Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Velodyne Lidar to Participate in Upcoming September Conferences Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLDR, VLDRW), the leading lidar company, known worldwide for its broad portfolio of breakthrough lidar technologies, announces participation in the upcoming September conferences. Citi's 2021 Global Technology Virtual …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
C3 AI Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results
ImmunityBio Announces Oral Presentation of Phase 2/3 Clinical Trial Results of Patients with ...
Moderna Announces Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA for Its COVID-19 Vaccine Booster
Amazon Announces Career Day 2021—America’s Biggest Recruiting Event, with Over 40,000 Corporate ...
Rimini Street Extends Its Award-Winning Support, Application Management, Security and Migration ...
U.S. FDA Grants BRUKINSA (Zanubrutinib) Approval in Waldenström’s Macroglobulinemia
TortoiseEcofin Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and Asset Coverage Ratio Updates as of ...
HyreCar Inc. Reminder: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed ...
Revance Announces Publication of Results on Static Glabellar Lines With Repeated Treatment of ...
Medical Properties Trust and Macquarie Infrastructure Partners V Enter Partnership for Eight ...
Titel
Tilray Chairman and CEO, Irwin D. Simon, Sends Shareholder Letter Mapping out $4B Revenue Plan
TD SYNNEX Announces Board of Directors
CASSAVA SCIENCES ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Cassava Sciences on Behalf of Cassava Sciences ...
American Water’s Valoria Armstrong Named by Philadelphia Business Journal as a Diversity Leader ...
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
C3 AI Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results
Regions Financial Corp. Scheduled to Participate in Barclays Global Financial Services Conference
Cazoo to Begin Trading on NYSE Today Under the Symbol “CZOO”
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Continues Investigation of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) on Behalf ...
Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Corporate ...
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
Lattice Semiconductor to Present at KeyBanc Capital Markets' 2021 Technology Leadership Conference
CBRE Group, Inc. to Present at the UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
01.09.21Velodyne Lidar und MOV.AI kooperieren bei der Bereitstellung von autonomen Lösungen für Industrie- und E-Commerce-Roboter
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten
31.08.21Velodyne Lidar and MOV.AI Partner to Provide Autonomous Solutions for Industrial and E-Commerce Robotics
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
26.08.21Velodyne Lidar gibt mehrjährige Vertriebsvereinbarung mit Renu Robotics bekannt
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten
25.08.21Velodyne Lidar Announces Multi-Year Sales Agreement with Renu Robotics
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
24.08.21Velodyne Lidar Responds to David Hall’s Latest False Statements
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.08.21David Hall, Founder of Velodyne Lidar, Calls for Chairman Michael Dee and Director Hamid Zarringhalam to Resign from the Board
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
10.08.21Velodyne Lidar to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Auto Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
05.08.21Velodyne Lidar Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
05.08.21ANYbotics stärkt autonome mobile Roboter mit Velodyne Lidar-Sensoren
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten
04.08.21ANYbotics Boosts Autonomous Mobile Robots with Velodyne Lidar Sensors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten