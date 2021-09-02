checkAd

Gilat Received $17 Million in Orders for Support of Low Earth Orbit Constellation

PETAH TIKVA, Israel, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (Nasdaq: GILT, TASE: GILT), a worldwide leader in satellite networking technology, solutions and services, announced today that it received additional orders of $17 million for support of gateways of Low Earth Orbit (LEO) constellations.

Gilat's subsidiary, Wavestream, was chosen to supply Gateway Solid State Power Amplifiers (SSPAs) to a leading satellite operator to support the LEO constellation gateways. The orders were received as part of the previously announced contract.

Wavestream is proceeding according to plan with delivery of orders for its Gateway-Class PowerStream 160Ka SSPAs, designed specifically for networks using wide bandwidth uplinks and high order modulation schemes. Wavestream's SSPAs were selected because of their best-in-class technical performance and their unmatched reliability in harsh environments, best addressing the stringent requirements of Non-Geostationary Satellite Orbit (NGSO) constellations installed in remote locations.

"The high-volume manufacturing of these highly-complex Gateway-class SSPAs is proceeding at an unprecedented production rate, with all deliveries expected by the end of 2022," said Bob Huffman, Wavestream’s General Manager. "Our manufacturing capacity, product reliability, and experience with high-power Ka-Band SSPA technologies stand alone in the NGSO Gateway market, and we are proud to be delivering over 1,000 of these units in support of gateways for the LEO constellation program.”

About Wavestream
Wavestream, a Gilat subsidiary is the industry leader in the design and manufacture of next generation satellite communications high power transceivers for In Flight Connectivity, Ground Mobility and Gateway markets. Since 2001, we provide system integrators with field-proven, high performance Ka, Ku and X band Solid State Power Amplifiers (SSPAs), Block Upconverters (BUCs), Block Down Converters and Transceivers. We design, manufacture and repair our products in-house and have delivered over 40,000 systems in the past 15 years. Wavestream products provide high quality and reliability under the harshest environmental conditions and we are currently certified to ISO 9001:2008 and AS9100D standards. For further details please visit www.wavestream.com

