AREV Announces Brian Cameron as Chief Financial Officer

Mr. Cameron has owned and operated a corporate finance consultancy, Cameron & Associates, since 1983, with offices in Vancouver Canada, Seattle Washington and Phoenix, Arizona. Prior to forming Cameron & Associates, Mr. Cameron was employed by Price Waterhouse Chartered Accountants and subsequently served in various securities regulatory capacities with the British Columbia Securities Commission and the Vancouver Stock Exchange. Cameron & Associates has provided capital formation strategic planning, business plan preparation, integration of private and public capital formation processes, educational support on capital formation processes for clients, formal business valuation services, technical report preparation, regulatory consulting and regulatory conflict resolution for over 30 years. Mr. Cameron has served as CFO and/ or Acting CFO for public companies in both Canada and the United States as well as Corporate Secretary for certain client engagements. Regulation and compliance are the drivers for Cameron & Associate and the engagements undertaken.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AREV LIFE SCIENCES GLOBAL CORP. (CSE: AREV) (OTC: AREVF) (“AREV” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce Brian Cameron as Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”), effective September 2, 2021.

The Company announces the resignation of M. Frank Phillet as Chief Financial Officer and as a Director of the Company. The Company would like to thank Mr. Phillet for his efforts and wishes him well in future endeavours.

About AREV Life Sciences Global Corp.

AREV is an early-stage life science discovery enterprise dedicated to delivering solutions to public health through discovery, collaborations in the life science industry, and pathogen remediation. AREV is invested in commercial innovations in phytomedicinal discoveries of small molecule antivirals and for related neglected chronic co-morbidities and innovations human nutrition including the late-stage development of a Ready-to-Use Therapeutic Food (RUTF) for Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM) and an Enteral Formula targeting the long-term effects of chronic infection. AREV is dedicated to designing and delivering innovation in rational drug design, driven by presenting global epidemiological characteristics of multiple challenges to international human and animal health. AREV is a member of both BIOTECanada and The Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO).