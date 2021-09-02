checkAd

Ceylon Graphite Announces Marketing Agreement

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.09.2021, 13:15  |  25   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ceylon Graphite Corp. (“Ceylon Graphite”) (TSX-V: CYL) (OTC: CYLYF) (FSE: CCY) is pleased to announce The Company has entered into a 6-month marketing and consulting contract with Toronto based marketing firm, North Equities Corp. North Equities Corp. specializes in various social media platforms and will be able to facilitate greater awareness and widespread dissemination of the Company's news.

The Company will pay, as approved by the Board of Directors of the Company, C$100,000 plus GST for the services under the Agreement and 800,000 options. The options are excercisable at a price of C$0.14 and expire in 5 years. North Equities currently owns zero shares of the Company.

Donald Baxter, Ceylon’s CEO commented, “We are excited to engage North Equities to enhance our exposure on various social media and marketing platforms and communicate this exciting story to a much wider audience.”

About Ceylon Graphite Corp.

Ceylon Graphite is a public company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, that is in the business of mining for graphite, and developing and commercializing innovative graphene and graphite applications and products. Graphite mined in Sri Lanka is known to be some of the purest in the world and has been confirmed to be suitable to be easily upgradable for a range of applications including the high-growth electric vehicle and battery storage markets as well as construction, healthcare and paints and coatings sectors. The Government of Sri Lanka has granted the Company’s wholly owned subsidiary Sarcon Development (Pvt) Ltd. an IML Category A license for its K1 mine and exploration rights in a land package of over 120km². These exploration grids (each one square kilometer in area) cover areas of historic graphite production from the early twentieth century and represent a majority of the known graphite occurrences in Sri Lanka.

Further information regarding the Company is available at www.ceylongraphite.com

Don Baxter, Chief Executive Officer

info@ceylongraphite.com

Corporate Communications

+1(604) 765 8657

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This news release contains forward-looking information as such term is defined in applicable securities laws, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. The forward-looking information includes statements about Ceylon Graphite’s grids, Ceylon Graphite’s plans to undertake additional drilling and to develop a mine plan, and to commence establishing mining operations. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to Ceylon Graphite, including the assumption that, there will be no material adverse change in metal prices, all necessary consents, licenses, permits and approvals will be obtained, including various Local Government Licenses and the market. Investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected. Risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking information include, among other things, an inability to reach a final acquisition agreement, inaccurate results from the drilling exercises, a failure to obtain or delays in obtaining the required regulatory licenses, permits, approvals and consents, an inability to access financing as needed, a general economic downturn, a volatile stock price, labour strikes, political unrest, changes in the mining regulatory regime governing Ceylon Graphite, a failure to comply with environmental regulations and a weakening of market and industry reliance on high quality graphite. Ceylon Graphite cautions the reader that the above list of risk factors is not exhaustive.





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ceylon Graphite Announces Marketing Agreement VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Ceylon Graphite Corp. (“Ceylon Graphite”) (TSX-V: CYL) (OTC: CYLYF) (FSE: CCY) is pleased to announce The Company has entered into a 6-month marketing and consulting contract with …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Valneva to Participate in Goldman Sachs Eleventh Annual Biotech Symposium
T2 Biosystems Recognizes Sepsis Awareness Month with Thought Leadership Campaign and Participation ...
Voxtur Analytics Closes Acquisition of Xome Valuations
Coface SA strengthens further its leadership team
SomaLogic Closes Business Combination and Will Begin Trading Under the Ticker “SLGC” on the ...
LAKE GILES FEASIBILITY STUDY UPDATE: Macarthur engages VECKTA to provide hi-tech approach to delivery of sustainable power solution for ...
DraftKings Launches Mobile Sportsbook in Wyoming Ahead of NFL Kickoff
Exela Technologies Announces Completion of $150 million At-the-Market Offering
Credit Acceptance Pleased to Announce Resolution of Litigation With Massachusetts Attorney General
Luckin Coffee Announces Brief Extension of Milestone Date in Restructuring Support Agreement
Titel
NSAV ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH LUXFI TO PROVIDE LUXURY BRANDS WITH NFT’S
Playtika enters Design Entertainment market through acquisition of Reworks, maker of Redecor
Agra Ventures Provides Cannabis Crop Highlights and Commercial Outlook
DarkPulse, Inc. Finalizes Acquisition of Both Drone Based A.I. Company Remote Intelligence and ...
Aadi Bioscience Announces Closing of Merger with Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and $155M Private Placement
Novartis presents important overall survival and quality-of-life results across solid tumor ...
UPDATE: Matterport Enters the Public Sector to Digitize U.S. Government Facilities, Infrastructure, and ...
WonderFi Announces Closing of Reverse Takeover and Public Listing on the NEO Exchange
NIO Inc. Provides August 2021 Delivery Update and Prudently Adjusts Third Quarter Guidance
Zogenix Receives Orphan Drug Designation for FINTEPLA (Fenfluramine) in Japan
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...