Pandora Peer Signet Earnings Double Consensus; Outlook Raised

Autor: PLX AI
02.09.2021, 13:13  |  21   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Pandora peer Signet reported Q2 earnings that were twice as big as consensus expected and raised guidance for the year.Same store sales up 97.4% with operating profit more than threefold to this time last yearTotal sales were $1.8 …

  • (PLX AI) – Pandora peer Signet reported Q2 earnings that were twice as big as consensus expected and raised guidance for the year.
  • Same store sales up 97.4% with operating profit more than threefold to this time last year
  • Total sales were $1.8 billion, an increase of more than $900 million to Q2 of FY21 and more than $423 million to Q2 of FY20
  • GAAP operating income of $225.4 million, up from a loss of $89.7 million in Q2 of FY21 and a loss of $22.4 million in Q2 of FY20
  • Now sees FY revenue $6.80-6.95 billion, up from $6.50-6.65 billion previously
  • Sees same store sales growth 30-33% vs 24-27% previously
  • Sees non-GAAP operating income $618-673 million vs $490-545 million previously


