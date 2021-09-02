Newell Brands to Present at Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: NWL) announced today that President and Chief Executive Officer, Ravi Saligram, and Chief Financial Officer and President, Business Operations, Chris Peterson, will present at the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference at 8:00 A.M. ET on Thursday, September 9, 2021.

The virtual presentation will be webcast live and may be accessed by selecting Events & Presentations from the Investors tab of the Newell Brands website at www.newellbrands.com. The webcast will be archived and available for replay following the presentation.