ePlay Announces Sports Metaverse Compatible with Klocked, Big Shot, and Fan Freak

New platform allows users to virtually participate, host, profit, and design sporting events

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2021 / ePlay Digital Inc . (CSE:EPY)(OTC PINK:EPYFF)(FSE:2NY2) (the "Company") today announced that it is launching Klocked World - a virtual sports world in augmented reality. The Klocked World virtual real estate platform allows users to purchase property, landmarks, natural wonders, stadiums, race courses, fields, baseball diamonds, golf courses and holes, race courses, and other iconic or locally famous sports real estate. Property owners can buy and sell virtual real estate on Klocked World. Property owners can also develop the virtual property with sports scoreboards, leaderboards, sports stats, loot boxes, events, hot dog stands, merchandise sales, games, gambling, and races.

Klocked World Sports Metaverse Loot Box Opening Coming Soon

Klocked World is interoperable with ePlay's augmented reality mobile games and apps such as the Klocked fitness app, Big Shot Basketball with Robert Horry, Howie Goes Viral with Howie Mandel, and with ePlay NFT partners. Partnerships with Spartan, NSTAMALL, and others bring the digital and physical sports world together in the Klocked Sports Metaverse. With Apple, Facebook, Dapper Labs, SuperWorld , ZedRun , and others making significant technology contributions to an augmented reality and virtual reality metaverse, tying components of ePlay's sports games together with the Klocked World platform brings new revenue opportunities, partners, and intellectual property to the company.

"Klocked World leverages our game engine and skills in 3D and Augmented Reality," says Trevor Doerksen, CEO of ePlay Digital. "ePlay is working with sports brands, teams, and leagues to create sports-themed virtual worlds, ultra-rare sporting moments as NFTs, and secondary markets for gambling and virtual event hosting. Owning, experiencing, and augmenting epic sports moments, even your kids soccer game, is a killer app now possible with Klocked World."

Klocked World is also interoperable with ePlay's upcoming Fan Freak sports gaming app. At the same time as sports and eSports gaming is being tested in Fan Freak, gaming in the Klocked World metaverse will also now be possible. Picking the winner will take the same skills as picking an NFL fantasy sports team. Games and races are played everyday in Klocked World; there is no need to wait for Sunday's kick-off. Recently theScore, a sports news and entertainment app repositioning itself in the mobile sports betting market, announced it was to be acquired by Penn National for $2 billion. Sports gaming will likely continue to see significant traction and expansion.

