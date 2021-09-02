EHT Enters Co-Venture with IKAN Engineering to Provide Solatel Solar System for Global Telecoms

NIAGARA FALLS, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2021 / EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. (TSXV:EHT) ("EHT" or the "Company"), a global leader in renewable energy solar and wind technologies, is pleased to announce that the Company has entered a …

NIAGARA FALLS, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2021 / EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. (TSXV:EHT) ("EHT" or the "Company"), a global leader in renewable energy solar and wind technologies, is pleased to announce that the Company has entered a co-venture through it's Windular division with IKAN Engineering Private Limited. ("IKAN"), a leading Engineering and Contracting firm in Pakistan and the Middle East to provide new solar initiatives for the multi-national telecom sector. Both Windular and IKAN have a strong history in providing products and services to major global telecom providers and mobile network operators ("MNOs") including Telenor ASA and Jazz (formerly Mobilink) in Pakistan, the world's fifth-most populous country, with over 225M people and over 50,000 mobile transmission towers.

Under the co-venture, EHT and IKAN will launch a newly branded Solatel solar solution designed with EHT's light weight scalable solar technology to fit on the tens of thousands of towers in Pakistan and the Middle East where traditional solar arrays cannot be implemented.