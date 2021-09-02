checkAd

IotaComm Provides Update on its Financial Reporting Status

ALLENTOWN, PA / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2021 / Iota Communications, Inc. (OTC:IOTC) ("IotaComm" or the "Company"), a wireless communication and data analytics software company, is pleased to provide the following update in regards to its reporting requirements with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

As was previously announced, IotaComm engaged Marcum LLP in early July 2021 as its new independent auditor. The Company's most recent filing on April 30, 2021 was the fiscal year 2020 third quarter Form 10Q for the period ended February 29, 2020. The next filing will be the Company's Form 10K for its fiscal year ended May 31, 2020.

IotaComm submitted a plan and expected timeline to the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 1, 2021, calling for the Company to be compliant with its reporting requirements by March, 2022.

"We are at a very exciting time for our Company as we transition from the development stage to the growth phase of our business," stated Terrence DeFranco, President and CEO of IotaComm. "Our recently announced agreement with TEKTELIC to develop a custom gateway for the U.S. market based on Semtech's LoRa IC for the Internet of Things is a major value-driver in terms of unique capabilities, market differentiation and potential spectrum asset value. Our solutions based on the Delphi360™ platform enable real-time data aggregation to advance health, safety, and sustainability for commercial and industrial customers."

"While we ramp up our business, it is equally important to our Board of Directors, our management team, and our employees that we assure our shareholders of our commitment to enhanced transparency and communication and become current in our SEC filings as quickly as possible," Mr. DeFranco continued. "We look forward to communicating our progress over the coming weeks and months until we are fully compliant and current with our SEC reporting requirements."

About Iota Communications, Inc. :

Iota Communications, Inc. (OTC: IOTC) or IotaComm™ is a wireless communications and data analytics company that provides Internet of Things ("IoT") solutions that enable health, safety, and sustainability initiatives. IotaComm provides gateways and sensors to gather data related to indoor air quality, resource consumption, water quality, asset monitoring, and other critical data across multiple verticals, including commercial real estate, municipal, education, health care, and manufacturing. The data analytics services are used to provide insights that enable a safe and healthy environment, higher productivity and efficiency, and cost-savings. IotaComm also offers related services which facilitate the adoption of its subscription-based services, such as customization and advanced data analytics.

