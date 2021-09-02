checkAd

QuEST Global appoints Yumi Clevenger-Lee as Global Chief Marketing Officer

Clevenger-Lee is a seasoned consumer packaged goods marketer with 17 years of brand-building experience at Nestlé Waters and General Mills.

SINGAPORE, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- QuEST Global, a global product engineering and lifecycle services company, announced the appointment of Yumi Clevenger-Lee as global Chief Marketing Officer. Yumi will be responsible for marketing strategy, brand positioning, advertising and corporate communications to build the QuEST brand across geographic regions, industry verticals and services. She will be based out of Connecticut, USA, and will report directly to Ajit Prabhu, Chairman & CEO, QuEST Global.

QuEST Global appoints Yumi Clevenger-Lee as Global Chief Marketing Officer (PRNewsfoto/QuEST Global)

A marketing veteran, Clevenger-Lee joins QuEST Global with 17 years of experience in consumer packaged goods. Her vast marketing experience includes new product innovation, reinventing brands through purpose, developing engaging campaigns and creating new communication and business models. With her marketing expertise, she has built many well-known brands around the world including S. Pellegrino, Perrier, Cheerios, and Green Giant. She is a passionate brand builder, focused on delivering a superior and consistent brand experience and emotionally connecting with consumers.

Yumi has robust global experience spanning her career. Before joining QuEST, she was the Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer for Nestle Waters North America, where she was responsible for a $4.5B portfolio of 16 brands. Previously, she served as the Director of Marketing for the Latin America region of Cereal Partners Worldwide (CPW), Head of Innovation globally based in Switzerland for CPW, and led the Cheerios brand for General Mills Canada. She earned a Bachelors BSBA degree from the University of Missouri-Columbia and an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.     

Extending a warm welcome to Clevenger-Lee on joining QuEST, Ajit Prabhu, Chairman & CEO, QuEST Global, said, "For almost 25 years, QuEST has established itself as a reliable brand that is trusted by its customers. We are excited to welcome Yumi to QuEST Global. She is known as a passionate brand builder who has been instrumental in developing strategies that have helped organizations accelerate growth. I believe under her able leadership and in-depth understanding of marketing, we will be able to further strengthen the QuEST brand and drive growth across our engineering services portfolio."

Commenting on her appointment, Clevenger-Lee said, "I am excited to join such a fast-growing organization. QuEST has an excellent track record of helping its clients reinvent their businesses through innovation. With a strong vision to build solutions that advance the way we live, work, travel, and engage with each other, I look forward to helping QuEST strengthen its global leadership to be both a force for growth and a force for good." 

About QuEST Global

For more than 20 years, QuEST Global has been a trusted global product engineering and lifecycle services partner to many of the world's most recognized companies in the Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Energy, Hi-Tech, Medical Devices, Rail, and Semiconductor industries. With a presence in 13 countries, 54 global delivery centers, and 11,250+ personnel, QuEST Global is at the forefront of the convergence of the mechanical, electronics, software, and digital engineering innovations to engineer solutions for a safer, cleaner, and sustainable world. QuEST Global's deep domain knowledge and digital expertise help its clients accelerate product development and innovation cycles, create alternate revenue streams, enhance consumer experience and make manufacturing processes and operations more efficient.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1607416/Yumi_Clevenger_Lee_QuEST_Global.jpg




