Cazoo Acquires Leading Automotive Data Insights Platform, Cazana

Founded in 2012, Cazana has grown to a team of more than 50 staff including world-class data scientists and engineers headquartered in London. Cazana has built an extensive dataset of over 500 million historic vehicle transactions from over 40 countries including the UK, Germany, France, Spain and Italy and its tools are used by car manufacturers, lenders, fleet owners and insurers.

Cazoo (NYSE: CZOO), the UK’s leading online car retailer, which makes buying or selling a car as seamless as ordering any other product online, today announced that it has acquired Cazana, owner of one of the most comprehensive vehicle pricing datasets globally and one of the leading data insights platforms in the European automotive industry.

Cazana’s products include real-time vehicle valuation, pricing and stock management tools, and the acquisition by Cazoo will combine its market leading brand, proposition and platform with Cazana’s extensive data, products and expertise. This deal will enhance Cazoo’s data team and capabilities and allow it to further optimise its car buying and pricing across the UK & Europe for the benefit of consumers.

Cazoo is one of the fastest growing businesses in Europe and is pioneering the shift to online car buying and selling and this acquisition follows its recent listing on the NYSE. Cazoo has already sold over 35,000 cars in the UK since its launch less than 2 years ago as consumers have embraced the selection, transparency and convenience of buying and selling used cars entirely online.

Cazoo has recently launched an all-inclusive monthly car subscription service for new cars as well as its used car buying service in the UK and is gearing up to launch its proposition later this year in both France and Germany. Cazoo owns and fully reconditions all of its cars before offering them on its website for either delivery or collection in as little as 72 hours and has thousands of cars available at any time.

Under the terms of the agreement Cazoo acquired Cazana for approximately £25m in cash. Cazana’s subsidiary Car & Classic did not form part of this transaction and CEO Tom Wood and COO Chris Varin will remain with the Car & Classic business. The transaction is expected to have an immaterial impact on Cazoo’s FY2021 operating results.

Alex Chesterman OBE, Founder & CEO of Cazoo said: “Cazana has built one of the leading data insights platforms, providing tools which are used by manufacturers, lenders, fleet owners and insurers in the automotive space. This acquisition will enhance our data team and capabilities and enable us to further optimise our buying and pricing of vehicles across the UK and Europe. I am looking forward to welcoming the Cazana team to Cazoo as we continue our mission to deliver the best car buying and selling experience to consumers across Europe.”