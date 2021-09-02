checkAd

Nextech AR Announces Appointment of Bradley Gittings as New Vice President, Investor Relations

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.09.2021, 13:30  |  27   |   |   

Nextech AR Solutions Corp. (“Nextech” or the “Company”) (NEO: NTAR.NE) (OTC: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE:N29) is pleased to announce the appointment of its new Vice President of Investor Relations, Bradley Gittings. Bradley has over twenty years of experience in investments, capital markets and investor relations. He began his career in equity research and has also led international fund distribution for two of Chile’s largest domestic financial institutions (LarrainVial and EuroAmerica). His investor relations experience includes the formation of IR programs for Hitachi Data Systems (HDS), as well as for Altiris Inc. which was acquired by Symantec Corp. for $830 Million USD in 2007.

In 2016, Bradley co-founded Agama Partners, a capital advisor, industry research organization and co-developer of agriculture investments in Latin America. He built the group’s industry research services, while also overseeing investor relationships. Agama has led numerous projects for U.S. and European pension advisors as well as for some of North America's largest fruit growers, helping them to invest in Chilean and Peruvian agriculture industries. Bradley will maintain an advisory role with Agama Partners.

Nextech’s rapid growth in the past eighteen months has generated significant interest in the Company from institutional and high net worth investors, as well as from its base of retail investors. With Bradley’s hiring, the company is creating an institutional class IR program, which will enable Nextech to better communicate its story to an expanding and more diverse investor audience.

“Nextech’s growing suite of augmented reality solutions are attracting a lot of attention, not only from customers but also from investors and analysts. Bradley’s experience and success in building IR programs that respond to investor and financial analyst expectations will enable us to communicate to both retail and institutional investors,” said Evan Gappelberg, Founder and CEO of the Company.

Bradley has a bachelor’s degree from the University of California at Berkeley and is a member of the Canadian Investor Relations Institute.

Share Option Grant

The Company has granted 60,000 stock options to employees and consultants for the right to purchase up to an aggregate of 60,000 common shares of the Company (the “Options”). The Options vest over three years, at a price of $2.14 per share, being the closing price of the last trading day prior to the date of grant. All Options were granted in accordance with the Company's stock option plan.

To learn more, please follow us on Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook, or visit our website: https://www.Nextechar.com.

About Nextech AR

Nextech develops and operates augmented reality (“AR”) platforms that transports three-dimensional (“3D”) product visualizations, human holograms and 360° portals to its audiences altering e-commerce, digital advertising, hybrid virtual events (events held in a digital format blended with in-person attendance) and learning and training experiences.

Nextech focuses on developing AR solutions however most of the Company’s revenues are derived from three e-Commerce platforms: vacuumcleanermarket.com (“VCM”), infinitepetlife.com (“IPL”) and Trulyfesupplements.com (“TruLyfe”). VCM and product sales of residential vacuums, supplies and parts, and small home appliances sold on Amazon.

Forward-looking Statements

The CSE and the NEO have not reviewed and do not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information contained herein may constitute “forward-looking information” under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, “will be” or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “will” occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the completion of the transaction are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Nextech will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

NexTech AR Solutions Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Nextech AR Announces Appointment of Bradley Gittings as New Vice President, Investor Relations Nextech AR Solutions Corp. (“Nextech” or the “Company”) (NEO: NTAR.NE) (OTC: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE:N29) is pleased to announce the appointment of its new Vice President of Investor Relations, Bradley Gittings. Bradley has over twenty years of …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
C3 AI Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results
ImmunityBio Announces Oral Presentation of Phase 2/3 Clinical Trial Results of Patients with ...
Moderna Announces Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA for Its COVID-19 Vaccine Booster
Amazon Announces Career Day 2021—America’s Biggest Recruiting Event, with Over 40,000 Corporate ...
Rimini Street Extends Its Award-Winning Support, Application Management, Security and Migration ...
U.S. FDA Grants BRUKINSA (Zanubrutinib) Approval in Waldenström’s Macroglobulinemia
TortoiseEcofin Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and Asset Coverage Ratio Updates as of ...
HyreCar Inc. Reminder: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed ...
Soaring Eagle Announces Transfer of Listing to NYSE in Connection with its Proposed Business ...
Apple announces first states signed up to adopt driver’s licenses and state IDs in Apple Wallet
Titel
Tilray Chairman and CEO, Irwin D. Simon, Sends Shareholder Letter Mapping out $4B Revenue Plan
TD SYNNEX Announces Board of Directors
CASSAVA SCIENCES ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Cassava Sciences on Behalf of Cassava Sciences ...
American Water’s Valoria Armstrong Named by Philadelphia Business Journal as a Diversity Leader ...
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
C3 AI Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results
Regions Financial Corp. Scheduled to Participate in Barclays Global Financial Services Conference
Cazoo to Begin Trading on NYSE Today Under the Symbol “CZOO”
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Continues Investigation of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) on Behalf ...
Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Corporate ...
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
Lattice Semiconductor to Present at KeyBanc Capital Markets' 2021 Technology Leadership Conference
CBRE Group, Inc. to Present at the UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
31.08.21Nextech AR and Kohls Expand Augmented Reality Contract For Ecommerce
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
26.08.21Nextech AR Solutions Positioned To Lead The Metaverse With Today's Closing Of ARWAY Ltd.
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
24.08.21Nextech AR Selected By Google As An Early Access Partner for It’s 3D AR Search Program
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
19.08.21NexTech AR Integrates Its 3D and AR Ad Functionality With SNAP, Facebook and Instagram
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
17.08.21NexTech AR Goes Live with Enhanced 3D Google Ad Functionality With Launch of Web XR
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
11.08.21NexTech AR Solutions Corp. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Earnings & Conference Call Updated
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
11.08.21Join Nextech AR for a Metaverse Discussion - Featuring CEO Evan Gappelberg During a Proactive Livestream on August 11, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
10.08.21Nextech AR to Acquire AR Cloud-3D Mapping Company ‘ARway’ Transforming Into A Metaverse Company
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
05.08.21Nextech to Launch Human Hologram Creation App HoloX on Microsoft’s HoloLens2
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten