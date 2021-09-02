Kaleido Biosciences to Participate in the Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Virtual Global Healthcare Conference

LEXINGTON, Mass., Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: KLDO), a clinical-stage healthcare company with a differentiated, chemistry-driven approach to targeting the microbiome to treat disease and improve human health, today announced that CEO Dan Menichella will participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Virtual Global Healthcare Conference at 2:45PM ET on Thursday, September 9.



The webcast of the presentation will be made available in the Investors & Media section of Kaleido’s website at https://investors.kaleido.com/events-presentations . An archived replay will be available for 90 days following the event.