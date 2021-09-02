checkAd

Life Clips Provides Update On Integration Of Belfrics Group And Cognitive Apps Software Solutions

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.09.2021, 13:30  |  14   |   |   

Synergy and performance between the two subsidiaries will be greater than the sum of the parts

AVENTURA, Fla., Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Life Clips, Inc. (OTC Pink: LCLP) (the “Company”), announced today next steps in the integration of Belfrics and Cognitive Apps Software Solutions. Over the past week management of all three companies met in Dubai to establish a post-merger integration team and develop an operating model.

Belfrics Group

Belfrics Group is a global blockchain technology firm that operates cryptocurrency exchanges on its proprietary platform. Life Clips acquisition of Belfrics Group includes Belfrics operations in Malaysia, Singapore, India, Kenya, Tanzania, Nigeria, and Bahrain. With 10 operational offices in 8 countries, Belfrics’ multi-feature trading platform offers digital assets, cryptocurrencies, and crypto derivative contracts to its clients. Belfrics blockchain has been recognized by Gartner as being a top 10 blockchain in terms of real-world projects and has received a patent for its Belrium KYC verification System (BKVS) by the Nigerian patent authority.

Cognitive Apps Software Solutions

Cognitive Apps is disrupting the space of mental health with its speech-based, AI-powered mental health analytics platform that empowers businesses to measure, understand, and improve the mental well-being of their employees, patients, and customers. Cognitive Apps roadmap includes the following streams: Aiki B2C mobile apps (iOS and Android); Aiki B2B solution (iOS, Android and Web Dashboard); Data Set collection apps (iOS and Android); and Clinical validation apps (iOS and Android). Data Set and clinical validation apps are added to the roadmap in order to conduct clinical study and improve mental health analytics.

Belfrics and Cognitive Apps Working Together

Currently, Belfrics is distributing Cognitive Apps software in India and Malaysia. Belfrics, having already developed apps on its blockchain for healthcare will work with Cognitive Apps to build additional compliance and privacy protection into its mental health applications and will be incorporating Cognitive Apps API into the Belfrics blockchain.

“The synergies between Cognitive Apps and Belfrics began even before we acquired Belfrics,” said Life Clips CEO Robert Grinberg. “We believe in the power of the Belfrics blockchain to empower and enhance many different types of apps beyond health care and finance. Our meetings in Dubai not only highlighted the synergies between our two subsidiaries but also showed us the vast opportunities available and the potential of Belrium and the Belfrics exchanges.”

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Life Clips Provides Update On Integration Of Belfrics Group And Cognitive Apps Software Solutions Synergy and performance between the two subsidiaries will be greater than the sum of the partsAVENTURA, Fla., Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Life Clips, Inc. (OTC Pink: LCLP) (the “Company”), announced today next steps in the integration of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Valneva to Participate in Goldman Sachs Eleventh Annual Biotech Symposium
LAKE GILES FEASIBILITY STUDY UPDATE: Macarthur engages VECKTA to provide hi-tech approach to delivery of sustainable power solution for ...
T2 Biosystems Recognizes Sepsis Awareness Month with Thought Leadership Campaign and Participation ...
Voxtur Analytics Closes Acquisition of Xome Valuations
Coface SA strengthens further its leadership team
SomaLogic Closes Business Combination and Will Begin Trading Under the Ticker “SLGC” on the ...
DraftKings Launches Mobile Sportsbook in Wyoming Ahead of NFL Kickoff
Exela Technologies Announces Completion of $150 million At-the-Market Offering
Credit Acceptance Pleased to Announce Resolution of Litigation With Massachusetts Attorney General
Luckin Coffee Announces Brief Extension of Milestone Date in Restructuring Support Agreement
Titel
NSAV ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH LUXFI TO PROVIDE LUXURY BRANDS WITH NFT’S
Playtika enters Design Entertainment market through acquisition of Reworks, maker of Redecor
Agra Ventures Provides Cannabis Crop Highlights and Commercial Outlook
DarkPulse, Inc. Finalizes Acquisition of Both Drone Based A.I. Company Remote Intelligence and ...
Aadi Bioscience Announces Closing of Merger with Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and $155M Private Placement
Novartis presents important overall survival and quality-of-life results across solid tumor ...
UPDATE: Matterport Enters the Public Sector to Digitize U.S. Government Facilities, Infrastructure, and ...
WonderFi Announces Closing of Reverse Takeover and Public Listing on the NEO Exchange
NIO Inc. Provides August 2021 Delivery Update and Prudently Adjusts Third Quarter Guidance
Zogenix Receives Orphan Drug Designation for FINTEPLA (Fenfluramine) in Japan
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...