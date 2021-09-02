Life Clips Provides Update On Integration Of Belfrics Group And Cognitive Apps Software Solutions

AVENTURA, Fla., Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Life Clips, Inc. (OTC Pink: LCLP) (the “Company”), announced today next steps in the integration of Belfrics and Cognitive Apps Software Solutions. Over the past week management of all three companies met in Dubai to establish a post-merger integration team and develop an operating model.

Synergy and performance between the two subsidiaries will be greater than the sum of the parts

Belfrics Group is a global blockchain technology firm that operates cryptocurrency exchanges on its proprietary platform. Life Clips acquisition of Belfrics Group includes Belfrics operations in Malaysia, Singapore, India, Kenya, Tanzania, Nigeria, and Bahrain. With 10 operational offices in 8 countries, Belfrics’ multi-feature trading platform offers digital assets, cryptocurrencies, and crypto derivative contracts to its clients. Belfrics blockchain has been recognized by Gartner as being a top 10 blockchain in terms of real-world projects and has received a patent for its Belrium KYC verification System (BKVS) by the Nigerian patent authority.

Cognitive Apps Software Solutions

Cognitive Apps is disrupting the space of mental health with its speech-based, AI-powered mental health analytics platform that empowers businesses to measure, understand, and improve the mental well-being of their employees, patients, and customers. Cognitive Apps roadmap includes the following streams: Aiki B2C mobile apps (iOS and Android); Aiki B2B solution (iOS, Android and Web Dashboard); Data Set collection apps (iOS and Android); and Clinical validation apps (iOS and Android). Data Set and clinical validation apps are added to the roadmap in order to conduct clinical study and improve mental health analytics.

Belfrics and Cognitive Apps Working Together

Currently, Belfrics is distributing Cognitive Apps software in India and Malaysia. Belfrics, having already developed apps on its blockchain for healthcare will work with Cognitive Apps to build additional compliance and privacy protection into its mental health applications and will be incorporating Cognitive Apps API into the Belfrics blockchain.

“The synergies between Cognitive Apps and Belfrics began even before we acquired Belfrics,” said Life Clips CEO Robert Grinberg. “We believe in the power of the Belfrics blockchain to empower and enhance many different types of apps beyond health care and finance. Our meetings in Dubai not only highlighted the synergies between our two subsidiaries but also showed us the vast opportunities available and the potential of Belrium and the Belfrics exchanges.”