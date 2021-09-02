Otonomy to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Otonomy, Inc. (Nasdaq: OTIC), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics for neurotology, today announced that management is scheduled to participate in two upcoming virtual conferences:



H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference: a pre-recorded fireside chat will be available on-demand starting at 7 a.m. ET / 4 a.m. PT on September 13, 2021;



Cantor Global Healthcare Conference: presentation on September 29, 2021 at 2:40 p.m. ET / 11:40 a.m. PT.



The pre-recorded H.C. Wainwright presentation and the live audio webcast and archived replay of the Cantor presentation will be available through the Events page of the company's website (www.otonomy.com).