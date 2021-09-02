checkAd

Otonomy to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Otonomy, Inc. (Nasdaq: OTIC), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics for neurotology, today announced that management is scheduled to participate in two upcoming virtual conferences:

  • H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference: a pre-recorded fireside chat will be available on-demand starting at 7 a.m. ET / 4 a.m. PT on September 13, 2021;
  • Cantor Global Healthcare Conference: presentation on September 29, 2021 at 2:40 p.m. ET / 11:40 a.m. PT.

The pre-recorded H.C. Wainwright presentation and the live audio webcast and archived replay of the Cantor presentation will be available through the Events page of the company's website (www.otonomy.com).

About Otonomy

Otonomy is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics for neurotology. The company pioneered the application of drug delivery technology to the ear in order to develop products that achieve sustained drug exposure from a single local administration. This approach is covered by a broad patent estate and is being utilized to develop a pipeline of products addressing important unmet medical needs with a focus on hearing loss and tinnitus. For additional information, please visit www.otonomy.com.

