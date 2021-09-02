checkAd

Decibel Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

BOSTON, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Decibel Therapeutics (Nasdaq: DBTX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to discovering and developing transformative treatments to restore and improve hearing and balance, today announced that the Company will participate in the following upcoming virtual investor conferences in September.

Laurence Reid, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Decibel, will participate in fireside chats at:

  • H.C. Wainwright’s 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference: Fireside chat on Monday, September 13, 2021 at 7:00 a.m. E.T.
  • Baird’s 2021 Global Healthcare Conference: Fireside chat on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at 4:20 p.m. E.T. The session will be available via live webcast to conference attendees.

Management will participate in investor meetings at:

  • Citi’s 16th Annual BioPharma Virtual Conference: Investor meetings on Friday, September 10, 2021.
  • SVB Leerink’s CybeRx Series: Neuromuscular, Rare Diseases and Genetic Medicines 1x1 Event on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 and Thursday, September 23, 2021.

A webcast of the H.C. Wainwright fireside chat may be accessed by visiting the Investors section of the Decibel Therapeutics website at https://ir.decibeltx.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website for approximately 90 days following the presentation.

About Decibel Therapeutics

Decibel Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to discovering and developing transformative treatments to restore and improve hearing and balance, one of the largest areas of unmet need in medicine. Decibel has built a proprietary platform that integrates single-cell genomics and bioinformatic analyses, precision gene therapy technologies and expertise in inner ear biology. Decibel is leveraging its platform to advance gene therapies designed to selectively replace genes for the treatment of congenital, monogenic hearing loss and to regenerate inner ear hair cells for the treatment of acquired hearing and balance disorders. Decibel’s pipeline, including its lead gene therapy program, DB-OTO, to treat congenital, monogenic hearing loss, is designed to deliver on our vision of a world in which the privileges of hearing and balance are available to all. For more information about Decibel Therapeutics, please visit www.decibeltx.com or follow us on Twitter

Investor Contact:
Julie Seidel
Stern Investor Relations, Inc.
julie.seidel@sternir.com
212-362-1200

Media Contact:
Chris Railey
Ten Bridge Communications
chris@tenbridgecommunications.com
617-834-0936





