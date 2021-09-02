checkAd

WPD Pharmaceuticals Announces AGM September 29; Plans Different Path to Fundraising Through Delisting; WPD Poland Arranges Additional Loans; Communications Consultant in Poland

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.09.2021, 13:30  |  18   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WPD Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CSE: WBIO)(FSE: 8SV1) (the “Company” or “WPD”) a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, announces that it will hold its Annual and Special General Meeting of Shareholders (AGSM) on September 29, 2021 in Vancouver, Canada at 10 AM. The AGSM Notice of Meeting and Management Information Circular will be filed on SEDAR and will shortly be mailed to shareholders. In light of continued COVID restrictions, shareholders are encouraged to vote their shares online and attend the meeting through Zoom.

Based on the experience of the Company over the past two years, the Company considers Europe as potentially providing a better venue for a biotech research and development company to raise capital. The Company has clinical trials of potentially life saving drugs technically ready to proceed but currently does not have the capital to commence. Because of this, the Company has been exploring various avenues to better access much needed capital and is asking its shareholders to vote at the AGSM to delist its shares from trading on the CSE. The vote will have to pass with two-thirds (66.67%) majority and the current management and control person’s votes will not be counted in the tabulation.

One of those avenues is to conduct financing through the Company’s Polish subsidiary. Poland is attracting substantial investor interest from European investors based on an excellent track record of biotech success, but Polish investors do not consider the Company to be a Polish company. Coupled with the small implied total of its enterprise value based on its CSE stock trading price as compared to expectations of valuation in Europe, which may or may not be realized, this has severely hampered the Company’s financing efforts. As a result, management considers that a delisting from trading in Canada would allow the Company to explore alternatives with interested European investors. Management further believes that delisting from its listing in Canada is the Company’s best opportunity for success.

WPD is presently assessing options for assistance in accessing grant funding that has already been conditionally awarded to WPD. In addition, further to the Company’s news release of July 12, 2021 and on similar terms, the Company’s Polish subsidiary has borrowed additional working capital from some existing shareholders of the Company. Loans from existing shareholders are necessary to maintain existing operations, as well as to enable the Company to secure additional financing, including grant funding, to conduct clinical trials and meet its license obligations. The shareholders who have made the loans have advised the Company that further loans will be conditioned on the Company delisting from the CSE and pursuing a new listing in Poland. If the delisting is not approved and further financings not obtained then the Company may be required to cease operations.

